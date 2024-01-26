Coshocton indictments include drug possession, kidnapping and sex crimes

COSHOCTON − A Coshocton County grand jury recently returned indictments for January, with significant charges related to drugs, sex crimes and kidnapping in separate cases.

● Brent D. Elliott, 44, of Coshocton, was indicted with one count of kidnapping, a first-degree felony, from an incident on Dec. 6.

The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a call in the 300 block of South Fourth Street where Elliott was arguing with a woman. When authorities arrived, he wouldn't let the woman go to the door and unlock it for officers. There were reported weapons in the apartment and Elliott was threatening the woman and deputies. The woman was able to free herself and Elliott was subdued by a K-9 officer and taser.

● Mark A. Vohs, 44, and Brandi M. Keiffer, 37, both of Zanesville, were indicted with one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony, related to methamphetamine from an incident on Jan. 2.

The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office reported making a traffic stop on Ohio 93, near Township Road 155. A K-9 officer made a positive alert on the vehicle the pair were in. Recovered were narcotics and money.

● Benjamin J. Nealey, 43, of Coshocton, was indicted with aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony, related to methamphetamine from an incident on Dec. 6.

The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office reported conducting a traffic stop in the 22000 block of Ohio 751 with a K-9 officer making a positive alert on the vehicle. Methamphetamine, drug trafficking materials and a firearm were located in the vehicle.

● Gage M. Copley, 21, of West Lafayette, was indicted with five counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, second degree felonies, and three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, fourth-degree felonies, from incidents from Nov. 1 to Dec. 1, 2023. The minor involved was 15 at the time.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Coshocton County announces grand jury indictments for January