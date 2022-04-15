Coshocton judge candidate indicted by grand jury

COSHOCTON – A candidate for judge of Coshocton County Common Pleas Court was indicted Friday with four charges by a Coshocton County Grand Jury.

Attorney William Todd Drown, 51, of Coshocton has been charged with robbery, a second-degree felony, tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, and two counts of theft in office, fifth-degree felonies, from an incident on May 24, 2021.

The indictment did not state details of the incident, including what evidence was tampered with and what exactly was stolen. The robbery charge did state a victim’s name. The Tribune does not publish the names of victims.

Drown said the incident related to cleaning up a property in the Village of Conesville, where he serves as solicitor. He said the owner had received numerous letters to remove trash and debris. He didn’t comply and the village exercised the right to remove the property. The charges related to removal of items from the property, Drown said, with the argument being he didn’t have the privilege under law to take it off the property.

Mayor Marge Donley of Conesville said she testified before a grand jury in November on the matter, but the case didn’t move forward at that time. She said she could not speak on Friday’s indictment as she didn’t know the details of it. She said Drown continuing as solicitor for the village would be addressed at the next regular council meeting on April 27.

Drown called the indictment an attack by his political opponents.

“This is the worst political hit job there has ever been. I have never violated the law,” Drown said. “This is the worst abuse of power I’ve ever seen in my life. I wouldn’t do this to my worse enemy.”

Drown is scheduled for arraignment at 9 a.m. April 25 in Coshocton County Common Pleas Court. Judge Robert Batchelor has recused himself from the case as he and Drown are seeking the Republican nomination for the bench on the May 3 primary. Clifford Murphy of Licking County has been appointed special prosecutor.

Batchelor first won the bench in 2010 over Drown, who ran as a Democrat. Drown then lost a bid for judge of Coshocton County Juvenile and Probate Court in 2012 to Van Blanchard II.

The indictment states Drown in relation to the robbery charge attempted to commit or committed theft upon a woman or in attempting to flee immediately after the attempt or offense, inflicted or attempted to inflict or threatened to inflict physical harm.

The tampering with evidence charge stated Drown knowingly during the course of an official proceeding or investigation instituted, make, present or use a record, document or thing he knew to be false in order to mislead a public office engaged in the proceeding or investigation.

The indictment states two theft in office charges offenses occurred from May 1 to 24, 2021, and that Drown while being a public or party official committed a theft of property or service related to a government entity, political party or political campaign fund.

Leonard Hayhurst is a community content coordinator and general news reporter for the Coshocton Tribune with close to 15 years of local journalism experience and multiple awards from the Ohio Associated Press. He can be reached at 740-295-3417 or llhayhur@coshoctontribune.com. Follow him on Twitter at @llhayhurst.

