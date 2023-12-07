Coshocton man charged with aggravated trafficking in drugs following a traffic stop

COSHOCTON − Benjamin J. Nealey, 43, of Coshocton, was charged with aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony, on Thursday.

The charge comes after the Coshocton County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop at 11:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 22000 block of Ohio 751 in Lafayette Township.

The department stated a K-9 officer alerted on the vehicle during the stop and a search was conducted. A large amount of suspected methamphetamine, drug-trafficking materials and a firearm were confiscated.

Nealey and a woman were taken into custody. The woman's name has not been released pending the filing of formal charges. The Coshocton County Prosecutor's Office is reviewing the case.

Assisting was Prince's Wrecker Service.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Coshocton man charged with aggravated trafficking in drugs