Coshocton man draws 7 year prison term for aggravated trafficking

COSHOCTON − The jury trial for a Coshocton man set for Thursday in Coshocton County Common Pleas Court was called off as he took a plea deal.

Joshua W. Wolfe, 38, of Coshocton, was indicted in August with aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony, related to methamphetamine from an incident on Aug. 2. There was a specification to forfeit a black 2003 Jaguar.

The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office reported executing a search warrant in the 1700 block of South Lawn Extension where drugs and drug-related items were seized. Melissa S. Grewell, 35, of Coshocton was also indicted on the same charge from the same incident.

On Oct. 18, Grewell agreed to a plea deal that involved her testifying against Wolfe in exchange for the prosecution recommending an indefinite term of 2 to 3 years in prison. A sentencing date has yet to be set.

Wolfe entered a guilty plea to the charge on Wednesday and was sentenced to an indefinite term of 7 to 10.5 years in prison. The Jaguar was also forfeited to the state.

Coshocton County Prosecutor Ben Hall said the recommendation from the state was one year under the maximum sentence and was based on Wolfe's prior criminal record and the nature of the charge, specifically the large amount of illegal narcotics confiscated.

Hall said approximately 55 grams of methamphetamine was found in the vehicle. Wolfe was convicted of trafficking in prescription drugs in 2018, trafficking in marijuana in 2014 and 2005 and trafficking in crack cocaine in 2006.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Coshocton man sentenced to 7 years in prison for meth possession