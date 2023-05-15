Coshocton man gets 10 years for cocaine trafficking

COSHOCTON − A Coshocton man was sentenced recently in Coshocton County Common Pleas Court for drug dealing.

Attorney Marie Seiber with client Leonard Anderson in Coshocton County Common Pleas Court. Anderson received 10 to 15 years in prison for trafficking cocaine, a first-degree felony. He also forfeited cash and three vehicles.

Leonard T. Anderson, 54, was indicted in November for trafficking in cocaine, a first-degree felony, for an incident on Nov. 3.

Anderson was taken into custody by the Coshocton County Sheriff's Office following a drug raid in the 1000 block of Chestnut Street. A substantial amount of drugs, drug paraphernalia and cash were confiscated from the scene.

The charge carried a major drug offender specification, specifications to forfeit a black 2016 Acura, red 1997 Ford F150 and maroon 2002 GMC and $6,621 in cash.

Anderson entered a guilty plea to the charge on April 10. Plea negotiations included dropping the major drug offender specification. The state also agreed to not oppose a pre-sentence investigation and to recommend a prison term of 10 to 15 years.

Judge Robert Batchelor agreed to the recommendation, with the 10 year minimum mandatory. Anderson also received a five-year driver's license suspension and 2 to 5 years of post release control. The cash and vehicles were forfeited. Anderson was granted 194 days of credit for local incarceration.

"You need to accept your punishment, serve your time and make those necessary changes so you can be of service or offer something to somebody when you get out of prison and not engage in these selfish acts of drug trafficking," Batchelor told Anderson.

Anderson apologized to his family and anybody else he might have affected through his actions.

Prosecutor Ben Hall said the sentencing recommendation was made based on Anderson's criminal history and the amount of drugs he was found with, which Hall said was approximately 213 grams.

Batchelor noted Anderson had previous felony convictions for cocaine trafficking in 2014 and 1992 and operating a vehicle impaired in 2011 and 2018.

Batchelor said he took into account Anderson's military service record, but he believed the goodwill from that had been used up. Anderson served eight years in the U.S. Navy.

"Mr. Anderson, you were provided opportunities to change. You went to a community based corrections facility. They have treatment available at that facility and you engaged in that treatment," Batchelor noted of the previous convictions. "However, you have decided to continue on a very selfish path that could have resulted in incredible harm to other people."

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Coshocton man gets 10 years for cocaine trafficking