Coshocton man receives 10 years to life in prison on rape charges involving child victims

Attorney Thomas White and Pablo Neal in Coshocton County Common Pleas Court on Friday. Neal was sentenced to 10 years to life for three charges of rape with victims under 10-years-old. If ever released from prison, Neal will register as a Tier III sex offender for life.

COSHOCTON — A Coshocton man was sentenced Friday in Coshocton County Common Pleas Court for sex crimes.

Pablo T. Neal, 43, was indicted in September with three counts of rape, first-degree felonies, involving two girls from incidents spanning January 2018 to August 2019. One juvenile was between 7- and 8-years-old at the time and the other was between 8- and 9-years-old, according to the indictment.

Neal entered guilty pleas to three amended counts on Jan. 7. While the charges are still first-degree felonies for rape, specified language regarding the victims being less than 10-years-old was removed.

There was only one sentence that could be issued for each charge, per Ohio Revised Code, which was 10 years to life in prison. Judge Robert Batchelor gave Neal 10 years to life for each charge, to be served concurrently. Neal was granted nine days of credit for local incarceration. If Neal is ever released from prison, he will need to register as a Tier III sex offender for life.

Neither attorney Thomas White of Millersburg nor Neal made any statements on Neal's behalf prior to sentencing.

The victims nor any family members were present in the courtroom. Assistant Prosecutor Christie Thornsley said the family consented to the plea deal as they wanted the matter resolved and did not want to put the children through a trial.

Batchelor said he understood that reasoning and it can often be the case in such matters.

"The state was able to put together enough evidence to prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt, but, here again, we have parents who are trying to protect their children when they believed they failed to do that before," Batchelor said. "It's parents who don't want their little girls to sit on that witness stand and have to undergo any further trauma associated with this case. Enough damage has been done."

Reading from the pre-sentence investigation, Batchelor said the rapes came to light more than a year after the fact when one of the victims refused to enter a restaurant with family because Neal was inside. This led to questioning from the parents and eventual investigation by the Coshocton County Sheriff's Office.

