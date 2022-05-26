Coshocton man receives mandatory 6 years in prison for meth possession

Attorney Marie Seiber with Quintavius Davis Thursday in Coshocton County Common Pleas Court. Davis was received an indefinite term of 6 to 9 years in prison for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a second-degree felony. The minimum 6 years is mandatory.

COSHOCTON — Judge Robert Batchelor told a Coshocton man Thursday in Coshocton County Common Pleas Court that he still has value to society and he's going to have several years in prison to figure his life out.

Quintavius T. Davis, 29, was indicted in March with one count of aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a second-degree felony, from an incident on Feb. 24. He entered a guilty plea to the charge on May 9.

Prosecution agreed to take no position on sentencing and not oppose a pre-sentence investigation per a plea deal. Davis nor his attorney, Marie Seiber, said anything on his behalf in court.

Davis got 6 to 9 years in prison with the minimum term of 6 years mandatory. He could have received a minimum sentence of 2 to 8 years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000. Batchelor chose to waive the fine and driver's license suspension as Davis was deemed to be indigent. He was granted 68 days of credit for local incarceration and will serve mandatory post release control of 18 months to 3 years.

According to the Coshocton County Sheriff's Office, a call was received of a man with a gun outside a camper on property where a drug raid had just happened the day before in the 300 block of 10th Street. Davis was located by authorities and during a pat down drugs and drug-related items were found on him. The indictment said Davis had between five times and 50 times the bulk amount of methamphetamine.

Recommended in the presentence investigation was a minimum term of 4 to 5 years, but Batchelor felt more time was warranted due to Davis' criminal history and the fact he hadn't been out of jail long from a previous conviction.

In September 2020, Davis was sentenced in two separate cases for possession of meth and fentanyl, fifth-degree felonies. He was given probation, but violated terms of his community control sanctions and received 180 days of local incarceration, per court documents. Around the same time he was also sentenced in Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court for aggravated trafficking in drugs and received 16 months in prison.

"I don't know what happened to you. I don't know what life you've had to live, but, at the end of the day, you have skills other than drug trafficking. You're going to do your six years and probably get out after that time and be on post release control. The question is, what are you going to do?," Batchelor asked Davis. "This is a chance for you to get your life in order over the next six years. You may not see it that way sitting there today, but you'll have time to think about it. Mr. Davis, you still have value, the question is what are you going to do with it."

