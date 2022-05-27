Coshocton man receives probation for role in hit-and-run

Jarome Starner appeared via Zoom for a sentencing hearing Friday in Coshocton County Common Pleas Court.

COSHOCTON — A Coshocton man who was asked to chop up a car involved in a hit and run that critically injured a Waynesburg couple was sentenced Friday in Coshocton County Common Pleas Court by Judge Robert Batchelor.

Jarome L. Starner, 39, was indicted in April 2021 with tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, from an incident on March 27, 2021. He entered a guilty plea on Jan. 19 to a reduced charge of obstructing justice, a fifth-degree felony.

He received three years of community control sanctions, with stipulations including holding employment and completing a substance abuse program for alcohol. Failure to adhere to terms could result in Starner receiving 12 months in the Coshocton County Justice Center. He has served 258 days of local incarceration so far, which would count as time served.

According to court documents, Starner was called by Melannis L. Stevens just minutes after she struck Shawn and Robin O'Neill of Waynesburg on a motorcycle on Ohio 751, near Township Road 250. While picking up pieces from her Nissan Altima she asked Starner to dismantle her vehicle because it was going to be repossessed.

Robin had her left leg amputated from the incident and Shawn suffered spinal and nerve damage, bleeding on the brain and a shattered left ankle.

Stevens was sentenced earlier this month to seven years in prison for failure to stop after an accident, vehicular assault and tampering with evidence.

Starner's reduced charge was part of a plea bargain that included him testifying against Stevens if her case went to trial. Starner apologized to the court, victims and their family for his role in the matter.

"I know I did wrong," he said.

The sentencing hearing was held over Zoom as Starner's attorney, Matthew Mollica, had tested positive for COVID-19. The victims and their adult children were on the Zoom call.

Robin said they were okay with probation as Starner was willing to testify against Stevens and he sounded remorseful for his actions.

Story continues

"He has to know this impacted us so bad. I know he wasn't the one that actually did the harm to us, but to know there was somebody out there who could do what he did is still heartbreaking," Robin said. "He needs to take up a better path in life."

Leonard Hayhurst is a community content coordinator and general news reporter for the Coshocton Tribune with close to 15 years of local journalism experience and multiple awards from the Ohio Associated Press. He can be reached at 740-295-3417 or llhayhur@coshoctontribune.com. Follow him on Twitter at @llhayhurst.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Coshocton man receives probation for role in hit-and-run