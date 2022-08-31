Coshocton man used job to traffic fentanyl

A Coshocton man was sentenced Monday in Coshocton County Common Pleas Court by Judge Robert Batchelor for drug trafficking at his place of employment.

Christopher M. Zimmerman II, 29, was indicted in May 2021 with trafficking in a fentanyl related compound, a second-degree felony, from an incident on Dec. 28, 2020. The charge carried a specification to forfeit $305 in cash related to the crime.

He entered a guilt plea to the charge on July 11 with the state agreeing to take no position on sentencing and having no objection to bond or a pre-sentence investigation. The maximum sentence for the count is 8 to 12 years in prison.

Zimmerman received an indefinite term of 3 to 4.5 years in prison with the minimum term mandatory. He was given credit for one day of local incarceration and will serve from 18 months to 3 years of post release control.

Reading from the pre-sentencing investigation, Batchelor said Zimmerman used his place of work as a front for drug trafficking. The business was not named in court.

Batchelor said Zimmerman would receive a phone call from a buyer and then place drugs under a trashcan in the bathroom. The person would retrieve the drugs and leave money for Zimmerman. Batchelor called it a sophisticated setup.

"It was quite an operation you had going on," Batchelor told Zimmerman. "You were basically using your employer for the opportunity to sell fentanyl in this community."

However, Batchelor did take into account that Zimmerman didn't have a prior criminal history, gave a full confession to authorities and took steps toward drug rehabilitation during the pretrial phase. These factors were pointed out by Zimmerman's attorney, Marie Seiber.

"Since he was arrested he has worked diligently at his own recovery, despite knowing he would be serving mandatory prison time. He wanted to get clean to prove that when he gets out, he'll be ready to go," Seiber said.

Zimmerman apologized for his actions in court, saying "I'm sorry and I'm here to face it. I'm ready to prove my part."

Leonard Hayhurst is a community content coordinator and general news reporter for the Coshocton Tribune with close to 15 years of local journalism experience and multiple awards from the Ohio Associated Press. He can be reached at 740-295-3417 or llhayhur@coshoctontribune.com. Follow him on Twitter at @llhayhurst.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Coshocton man used job to traffic fentanyl