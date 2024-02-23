Coshocton mayor reflects on 2023 infrastructure projects and downtown revitalization

COSHOCTON − Mayor Mark Mills said is proud of the many accomplishments and projects his administration worked on in 2023 and what's on the horizon for 2024 for the City of Coshocton.

Mills gave his annual state of the city address during a recent regular meeting of Coshocton City Council. Mills is starting his second term in office after winning re-election in the general election last fall.

A review of the City of Coshocton from Roscoe Hill.

"I am truly humbled to be the mayor of my hometown for another four-year term and will continue to see the many projects and upgrades through, as well as come up with creative ideas to take Coshocton to the next level," Mills said in the address.

Infrastructure projects

He highlighted several infrastructure projects that were completed last year. This included new waterlines and faucets installed at South Lawn Cemetery and tree removal and brick sidewalk repairs in Roscoe Village, along with curb replacements and fresh striping along Whitewoman Street.

Mayor Mark Mills delivers his annual state of the city address during a recent meeting of Coshocton City Council.

The utilities department started a $2.4 million project to replace 6,400 water meters within the city. Strategic Public Partners, a firm that lobbies on the city's behalf at the statehouse, helped secure $1 million in grant funding to replace waterlines on Chestnut Street via H2Ohio funding. About $10 million in funding has also been acquired for extending the city's water system to Warsaw to provide water and water services.

Renovating brick sidewalks in Roscoe Village along with other work was part of accomplishments for the City of Coshocton in 2023.

Next up for making the city a regional water authority is extending water and sewer to Conesville, particularly for the future Conesville Industrial Park at the site of the former American Electric Power plant.

Upcoming projects include replacing traffic signals with a $1 million grant from the Ohio Department of Transportation, a sidewalk on South Second Street from Vine Street to Brown's Lane also featuring ODOT money and upgrading of storm basins and piping via an increase to storm sewer rates.

Housing and property code enforcement

For 2023, Mills said the property code enforcement department, led by Mark Sharrock, towed more than 250 junk vehicles, cleaned up 20 properties and mowed unkept properties 95 times, creating more than $25,000 in assessments attached to property owners' taxes.

He wants to continue working with the Coshocton Port Authority and the land bank to demolish delipidated structures and raze the former Custom Glove and Ansell-Edmont glove factories. He's also pursuing options in acquiring or returning to use the old Carnegie Library building.

The former Carnegie Library building at the corner of Chestnut and Fourth streets in the City of Coshocton.

"Housing development is something that hasn’t occurred in many years in our community. It is veryexciting to see single family homes being built on once vacant lots, as well as second story apartments downtown. I am currently focused on a couple of areas within the city to make a large residential neighborhood a reality," Mills said of housing needs.

New businesses and downtown revitalization

The biggest project Mills wants to continue to tackle is the revitalization of Downtown Coshocton with new businesses moving in, restoration of buildings and improvement of streetscapes.

This includes hopefully getting a piece of $500 million in Appalachian Regional Commission grant funding to overhaul streetscapes and complete the Pastime Theater part of the Coshocton Collaborative being worked on by the port authority.

The balcony area of the old Pastime Theater in the Chacos Building.

However, there has also been a lot of private investment in downtown. This includes renovations to the Frew Building with four storefronts and 10 apartments and the Honey House nearing the end of renovations for an additional two storefronts and five apartments. Rust Décor moved into the former Coshocton Furniture building and other businesses have moved onto Main Street or opened new in the last year.

Rust Décor moved into a 10,000-square-foot space last year moved to 341 Main St. It features a variety of vendors selling repurposed furniture and more. There's also a workshop area and ceramic painting with a coffee shop.

The summer concert series at the court square, coming back for a third year, is also a highlight of new and exciting downtown developments, Mills said. And having Miss Ohio Madison Miller has drawn eyes to the community too, he said.

"I could talk for hours on the great things going on within our community and may have forgot to mention a person or organization. So if I have, thanks for your commitment to making our area great and I am looking forward to working with everyone to continue the progress," Mills said in closing. "Please remember I cannot fix everything that has been neglected for decades. I am not perfect and will always be a work in progress, just like my hometown."

Leonard Hayhurst is a community content coordinator and general news reporter for the Coshocton Tribune with more than 15 years of local journalism experience and multiple awards from the Ohio Associated Press. He can be reached at 740-295-3417 or llhayhur@coshoctontribune.com. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) at @llhayhurst.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: State of the city: Coshocton Mayor Mark Mills touts accomplishments