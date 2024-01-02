Coshocton Senior Center events for January
COSHOCTON − Activities and programs for January have been announced at the Coshocton Senior Center. They are:
● A paint party with the Coshocton Art Guild, 1 p.m. Jan. 8.
● Commodity box pick-up, 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 9.
● The monthly movie matinee will be "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" at 1 p.m. Jan. 10. Light refreshments will be served.
● John Dotson will provide music at 11 a.m. Jan. 11.
● The Senior Center will be closed Jan. 15 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
● The birthday party for those with birthdays in January will be at 11 a.m. Jan. 17.
● Mike Hoskins will play piano at 11 a.m. Jan. 24.
● Open house bingo will be at 1 p.m. Jan. 31.
This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Coshocton Senior Center events for January