Coshocton woman gets 8 to 12 years for drug dealing

COSHOCTON − A Coshocton woman who escaped supervised detention twice was sentenced to prison for drug trafficking and possession Wednesday in Coshocton County Common Pleas Court.

Attorney Keith Melvin with Kassie Carpenter in Coshocton County Common Pleas Court. Carpenter received 8 to 12 years in prison for trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of fentanyl.

Kassie R. Carpenter, 25, was indicted last March with one count of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine, a second-degree felony, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony, from an incident on Feb. 23, 2022. The trafficking charge included specification to forfeit $601 in cash.

Judge Robert Batchelor, reading from court documents, said Carpenter had 7.813 grams of methamphetamine and 8.336 grams of fentanyl along with scales, baggies, cash and other drug paraphernalia.

On Sept. 26, Carpenter entered guilty pleas to both counts. The state agreed to take no position on sentencing nor oppose a pre-sentencing investigation. On Sept. 29, Carpenter failed to report to her supervising officer and her bond was revoked. Carpenter was listed as a inmate at the Coshocton Justice Center starting Feb. 19.

Carpenter received an indefinite term of 8 to 12 years in prison for the trafficking charge, with the minimum term mandatory, and 11 months for the possession charge to be served concurrently. She was granted 39 days credit for local incarceration and will have to serve 18 months to 3 years of post release control. No fine or driver's license suspension was imposed.

Attorney Keith Melvin argued for the minimum sentence for his client, but Batchelor decreed the maximum. He said based on that, Carpenter would be eligible to appeal the sentence. Melvin said he had discussed a possible appeal with his client and a new lawyer would need appointed for such proceedings. Carpenter did not speak on her behalf during the hearing.

Batchelor sited Carpenter's criminal history and where she was dealing drugs as major considerations in his sentencing.

The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant in the 300 block of South 10th Street based on several reports from residents of drugs being dealt out of a camper on the property.

"Apparently the working people on the street in this community had had enough. People who get up in the morning, go to work and earn a living legally and try to raise kids in a safe place had enough," Batchelor said. "It was plain. It was visible to them that there was drug trafficking going on."

In 2020, Carpenter was given intervention in lieu of conviction for a fifth-degree felony charge of drug possession. Batchelor noted Carpenter left the drug rehabilitation program without permission and served the remainder of her sentence in jail locally. Along with violating bond this time, that was twice Carpenter had absconded from lesser supervision.

"It's clear Miss Carpenter you have zero remorse. You have become a fugitive on two separate occasions out of this court while graduating from an F5 possession to the big leagues in a hurry," Batchelor said. "You decided to do it in the wrong place. You decided to become a serious drug trafficker in a residential neighborhood in this community."

