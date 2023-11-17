Coshocton woman gets minimum sentence for agreeing to be a state witness

COSHOCTON − A Coshocton woman found in a vehicle with a large amount of methamphetamine was sentenced Tuesday in Coshocton County Common Pleas Court by Judge Robert Batchelor.

Joshua W. Wolfe, 38, and Melissa S. Grewell, 35, both of Coshocton, were indicted in August with aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony, related to methamphetamine from an incident on Aug. 2. There was a specification to forfeit a black 2003 Jaguar.

The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office reported executing a search warrant in the 1700 block of South Lawn Extension where drugs and drug-related items were seized from a vehicle. Prosecutor Ben Hall said approximately 55 grams of methamphetamine was recovered.

Wolfe was sentenced on Nov. 2 to an indefinite term of 7 to 10.5 years in prison, with the minimum term mandatory. The Jaguar was also forfeited to the state.

Attorney Marie Seiber with client Melissa Grewell in Coshocton County Common Pleas Court Tuesday. Grewell received two to three years in prison for trafficking in drugs related to methamphetamine. The minimum sentence was recommended and granted due to Grewell willing to testify against co-defendant Joshua Wolfe.

Grewell entered a guilty plea to the charge on Oct. 18 as part of a plea deal where she agreed to testify against Wolfe if his case went to trial. The prosecution recommended an indefinite term of 2 to 3 years in prison, with the minimum term mandatory.

Batchelor upheld the recommendation. Grewell was also given credit for serving 77 days of local incarceration and will serve from 18 months to 3 years of post release control.

Grewell nor her attorney said anything on Grewell's behalf in court.

Hall said Wolfe was the primary target of the bust and the principal offender. Hall said he purchased the methamphetamine from a dealer in Columbus and was transporting it to Coshocton County for distribution.

"A large part of the state's case for trial, if it had gone, that likely resulted in Mr. Wolfe pleading guilty as charged was that the state's case was so strong and part of that strength was the testimony of the co-defendant," Hall said. "The (sentencing) recommendation today is based on her cooperation that resulted in a successful prosecution."

Batchelor said if it wasn't for Grewell's agreement to be a witness for the state, she would have received a sterner sentence. Also, the charity from this time won't transfers over if Grewell appears before Batchelor again.

"The court recognizes sometimes it takes a smaller fish to catch a bigger fish," Batchelor said. "But, you need to understand the next time you come in here that might not be the case. Any goodwill you've been able to establish through your testimony as a state witness is for this case only."

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Coshocton woman sentenced for meth trafficking