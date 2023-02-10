Coshocton woman gets prison for burglary involving a 'stupid Xbox'

COSHOCTON − A Coshocton woman was sentenced to prison Thursday in Coshocton County Common Pleas Court for an incident that involved a "stupid Xbox" and a sword being drawn.

Diamond S. Smith, 31, was indicted in August with aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, and assault, a first-degree misdemeanor, from an incident on June 28. The indictment said Smith entered an occupied structure and caused harm or attempted to cause harm to a person in the structure. Smith was out of jail on a $25,000 bond.

She entered a guilty plea to the burglary charge on Jan. 11, as part of a plea deal that included dropping of the assault charge. The Coshocton County Prosecutor's Office agreed to recommended an indefinite term of 3 to 4.5 years in prison while also not opposing bond or a pre-sentencing investigation.

Judge Robert Batchelor agreed to the recommended sentence. He said he would review Smith's case for judicial release after six months of incarceration. Smith was granted 16 days of credit for local incarceration. She must serve from 2 to 5 years of post release control. There was no impact statement from the victim and no restitution sought.

Smith's attorney, David Blackwell of New Philadelphia, argued for probation. He stated prison time was presumed based on the level of felony, but not mandatory. Blackwell said the pre-sentence investigation was mostly positive toward Smith, noting her lack of a criminal history and very low likelihood to be a repeat offender.

He said the incident was with someone Smith knew and was over a "stupid Xbox" video game system. Blackwell said the matter was not the type of home invasion one imagines with an aggravated burglary.

"Ms. Smith is genuinely, extremely remorseful about this whole situation," Blackwell said. "The lack of a criminal record and the extreme remorse about this indicates to the court this won't happen again. The chances of something similar to this happening again is not likely at all. You have one of the most lowest possible recidivism type people before you at this time."

On her own behalf, Smith said "I really regret it. If there was anyway, I would go back and change it so it didn't happen."

Batchelor agreed with the facts laid out by Blackwell, but there were other elements of the case Batchelor pointed out. This included children being present and the victim's significant other drawing a sword in defense, which could have resulted in someone being killed.

"Even though you knew her, you decided to force your way into the residence and it didn't stop there. You assaulted this woman to the point where somebody had to get out a weapon to end that situation and you did it in front of children," Batchelor told Smith. "At a time when society seems to be coming undone, these are the actions that can't happen. You can't just force your way into someone's home and beat them up to solve a dispute."

