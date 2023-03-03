Coshocton woman said she sold drugs to support family

COSHOCTON − A Coshocton sentenced to prison Wednesday in Coshocton County Common Pleas Court claimed to have been selling drugs to support her family.

Attorney Keith Melvin with Alia Everhart of Coshocton in Coshocton County Common Pleas Court. Everhart on Wednesday was sentenced to an aggregate term of 3 to 4.5 years in prison for four counts of trafficking in cocaine.

Alia N. Everhart, 40, was indicted in April 2022 with trafficking in cocaine, a first-degree felony, from an incident on March 9, 2022. She was also charged with three other counts of trafficking in cocaine, fifth-degree felonies, from incidents on Nov. 16, Oct. 26 and Oct. 13 of 2021.

Everhart entered a guilty plea to charges on Jan. 4. Part of plea negotiations was the first-degree felony being amended to a second-degree felony. The state also agreed to a recommended prison term of 3 to 4.5 years, with the minimum term mandatory, and not to oppose a pre-sentence investigation.

Judger Robert Batchelor upheld the recommendation along with giving Everhart 11 months in prison for each of the fifth-degree felony charges to be served concurrently. The minimum term is mandatory.

She was granted 5 days of credit for local incarceration. Everhart will serve 18 months to 3 years of post release control. There was no fine or driver's license sentence imposed. Evehart had to forfeit $139 in cash as well.

Everhart did not speak on her behalf in court. Attorney Keith Melvin only asked Batchelor to follow the joint sentencing recommendation.

Batchelor noted from the pre-sentencing investigation that Everhart claimed to have been selling drugs due to some life circumstances in order to support her children.

"That's quite a bargain, because you decided to hurt other people, badly, for your children. Now you're going to pay the price for that bargain," Batchelor told Everhart.

