Cosmetics maker Revlon files for bankruptcy in US

·2 min read
Revlon products at a Target store in Houston, Texas.
Revlon products at a Target store in Houston, Texas.

Cosmetics maker Revlon has filed for bankruptcy in the US, as it says supply chain disruptions have driven up the cost of raw materials for its products.

The 90-year-old firm says it has also been struggling with supplier payments, inflation and labour shortages.

The company says it expects to receive $575m (£466.6m) from its existing lenders to support day-to-day operations.

Its shares lost more than 13% in New York trading after the announcement.

In a court filing, the company said that supply chain disruptions had prompted intense competition for the ingredients used in its cosmetics. It added that suppliers have also asked to be paid for orders upfront.

This has caused "shortages of necessary ingredients across the company's portfolio," Revlon's chief restructuring officer Robert Caruso said in the filing.

"For example, one tube of Revlon lipstick requires 35 to 40 raw materials and component parts, each of which is critical to bringing the product to market," he added.

As well as the Revlon brand, the company also owns well-known names such as Elizabeth Arden, Almay and Cutex, and fragrances fronted by Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears.

In recent years it has faced increased competition from new brands like those backed by celebrities such as Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics and Rihanna's Fenty Beauty.

By filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the US Revlon will be able to continue to operate while it is working out a plan to repay its creditors.

Revlon's president and chief executive Debra Perelman said the bankruptcy filing will allow the company to "offer our customers the iconic products we have delivered for decades, while providing a clearer path for our future growth".

However, the New York Stock Exchange said on Thursday that it had started the process of removing the company's shares from its platform.

Revlon was formed in 1932 by brothers Charles and Joseph Revson and Charles Lachman and started selling nail polish soon after. By the mid-1950s it had become an international brand.

It was bought by billionaire businessman Ronald Perelman's MacAndrews & Forbes in 1985. Revlon now sells its products in more than 150 countries.

Earlier this year, Revlon warned that it was facing "liquidity constraints brought on by continued global challenges, including supply chain disruption and rising inflation".

It had $3.3bn of long-term debt at the end of March, and reports of its impending bankruptcy last week caused a slide in its share price.

You may also be interested in:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Musk talks aliens, jobs in call with Twitter staff

    STORY: Elon Musk delivered his first ever address to Twitter employees but offered few new details about his $44 billion planned takeover of the social media company – including when it will close.Instead, the billionaire, according to a source, appeared in a video call Thursday from what looked like a kitchen and engaged in a freewheeling Q&A in which he mused on the existence of aliens and other space civilizations and said that Twitter should help "civilization and consciousness."The few specifics Musk did give about the company were focused on possibly cutting jobs, but that anyone who is a (quote) “significant contributor should have nothing to worry about.”Musk also told Twitter staffers he wants to raise the platform’s user numbers from 229 million to at least 1 billion people and said advertising would remain important, despite previously saying he believes Twitter should not show ads.In audio of the meeting heard by Reuters, Musk said, "I'm not against advertising. I would probably talk to the advertisers and say, like, 'Hey, let's just make sure the ads are as entertaining as possible.'"His comments appeared to do little to appease employees who took to an internal Slack channel in droves during the session, posting memes and complaining that Musk was not providing useful answers on his vision for the business and employee compensation.The impending takeover of Twitter has been met with widespread skepticism and concern among the San Francisco-based company's employees, some of whom have worried Musk will relax rules on certain content. The billionaire told Twitter staff he believed users should be allowed to say "pretty outrageous things" on the site as long as the content is not illegal.

  • Blue Ivy Carter Looked Identical To Her Mom During A Daddy-Daughter Date With Jay-Z

    Blue Ivy Carter and Jay-Z attended Game 5 between the San Francisco Warriors and Boston Celtics, and Blue looked identical to her mom Beyoncé. See pictures here.

  • Britney Spears Calls Out Brother Bryan Spears After Not Inviting Him to Wedding

    Britney Spears had heated words for her older brother Bryan Spears, who she said was not invited to her wedding with Sam Asghari after being "hurt" by him during her 13-year conservatorship.

  • Ex-Bear Dick Butkus on Aaron Rodgers' taunt: 'We'll see who owns who'

    Former Chicago Bears linebacker Dick Butkus said he probably would have been arrested if he heard Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers say "I own you" during a game.

  • Britney Spears's Instagram account disappears a week after her star-studded wedding

    The "Piece of Me" singer reportedly last deactivated her account in March.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    The biggest news of the week is coming from the Federal Reserve. The central bank’s open market committee (FOMC), tasked with setting interest rates to match the current environment, closed its meeting with the announcement of a 75-basis point increase in the benchmark interest rate. The hike, which was the Fed’s largest single move since 1994, brings the rate to the range of 1.5% to 1.75%, and shows that the central bank is committed to fighting inflation. What will happen now is anyone’s guess

  • Morgan Stanley's chief strategist called the last 3 crashes — and he says the Fed's latest rate hike just raised the odds of recession

    "You're bringing rate hikes forward even faster. The Fed is hiking into a slowdown," Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley's chief US strategist, said.

  • ‘305 till I die’: Camila Cabello back home in Miami rocking a bikini at the beach

    She’s back on the beach.

  • 'Top Gun: Maverick' classic scene: Ed Harris held steady as jet 'blew the roof off guard station'

    Ed Harris says the awesome "Top Gun: Maverick" jet flyover scene (highlighted in the trailer) blew the roof off the guard station. He didn't move.

  • Crypto Industry Shows Cracks as a Second Firm Limits Withdrawals

    Four days after Celsius Network halted customer access to crypto assets, a second yield firm capped withdrawals and a crypto hedge fund failed to repay some creditors.

  • Tesla's Musk Sends Dire Warning to Rivals Lucid and Rivian

    When Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla , speaks about the environment and the problems facing the automobile sector, industry actors listen. For many years, the billionaire worked hard to convince his peers, authorities and consumers that electric vehicles were the future. The tech tycoon has twice recounted these difficulties this year, in March to defend competitor Rivian and in April during a Ted Talk.

  • Amber Heard-Johnny Depp Juror Explains Why Actress Made Them “Uncomfortable” During Trial

    After a Virginia jury found Amber Heard liable of defaming ex Johnny Depp, a member is breaking their silence about the highly publicized case and slams the actress’ claim social media played a part.

  • Meghan Markle Is Reportedly Upset Over the Royal Family's Treatment of Her Kids

    Things are not always what they seem, and despite Queen Elizabeth II’s peacemaking gesture to invite Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle to the U.K. for her Platinum Jubilee earlier this month, there are still reportedly plenty of hurt feelings going around the royal family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the Queen at […]

  • Financial advisor on the market: 'Don't think twice here if you're a long-term investor'

    The S&P 500 plunged into a bear market earlier this week for the first time since March 2020, sending many investors into a tizzy. This could present a buying opportunity, however.

  • Charlie Sheen’s daughter Sami Sheen, 18, reacts to troll who asked if she had ‘the body’ for OnlyFans

    Celebrities, such as Carmen Electra, Bella Thorne, Shanna Moakler and Cardi B, among others, have joined OnlyFans to take control of their image and interact with fans.

  • Stock Market Plunge: 3 Boring but Beautiful Stocks That Can Make You Richer by 2030

    Wall Street and investors have been sent a stern reminder in 2022 that stocks can go down just as easily as they can climb. Since hitting their respective all-time highs, the 126-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average, widely followed S&P 500, and growth-driven Nasdaq Composite have tumbled a respective 17%, 22%, and 33%. This places the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite firmly in the grip of a bear market.

  • Oppenheimer Pounds the Table on Nvidia Stock

    In an upbeat research note, Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer laid out the bull case for buying Nvidia (NVDA) stock -- why he rates it "outperform" and expects Nvidia shares to nearly double to $300 over the next 12 months. (To watch Schafer's track record, click here) As Schafer tells it, Nvidia's software and chips have made the company essential to the "AI ecosystem," giving Nvidia management "unique visibility as they develop products in lockstep with cloud hyperscale customers." The company'

  • Clay Matthews' California estate, with the giant 'Tanked' aquarium and Wisconsin barn wood, is now listed for $24.9 million

    Former Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews and his wife, Casey Noble, incorporated subtle Wisconsin touches in the French Provincial estate.

  • Megan Thee Stallion Says Her Former Best Friend Linked With Tory Lanez After Shooting

    “I’m like, ‘Kelsey, as my best friend, why would you meet up with the person you saw shoot your best friend?’"

  • Kyle Richards & Mauricio Sold Their “Dream” Property in Mexico for a Shocking Reason

    On the June 15 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the cast members continued their vacation in a place that’s very familiar to Kyle Richards. As Dorit Kemsley put it, “Kyle’s been to Punta Mita, what, 100 times?” That may not be an exaggeration. Kyle explained that she and Mauricio Umansky are there “so often” that they almost chose the location (where Mauricio’s real estate brokerage, The Agency, has offices) to build a vacation home. However, the couple didn’t end up doing so for