Cosmic Dolphins Corporation Set to Launch World's First Swiss-Made Privacy-Focused Phone LvL 50

LAUSANNE, Switzerland - (NewMediaWire) - March 21, 2023 - The Cosmic Dolphins Corporation has announced the launch of the world's first Swiss-made smartphone focused on privacy and security. Cosmic Dolphins Corporation, a technology company based in Switzerland, is dedicated to offering inventive solutions that give prominence to privacy and security.

The innovative phone has been designed to allow users to decide which information they are comfortable sharing. The team at The Cosmic Dolphins is based in Switzerland, where neutrality will enable them to provide better solutions focused on privacy and security. The Cosmic Dolphins founder and CEO Adam Alami expressed his concerns and views about the latest development of his company by stating,

"We believe that every smartphone owner should have a say in how their personal information is used. To this end, we've designed the Cosmic Phone LvL 50 to put this control back in the user's hands."

The Cosmic Phone LvL 50 is built on its own native operating system, CosmicOS, and offers users complete control over their personal data. The Cosmic Phone LvL 50 is a game-changer in the smartphone industry, as it eliminates the need for all the information the average phone collects from its user.

The Cosmic Phone LvL 50 is designed to be used just like a standard smartphone. Smartphone users don't have to change any habits and can access their applications as usual. There is absolutely no difference in app functionality and performance for the user.

The Cosmic LvL 50 smartphone will officially launch on Indiegogo on March 20. Plans to start shipping the smartphone are set for June this year. Keep up with news and updates about the Cosmic Phone LvL 50 on the official website and Instagram page. The launch of the Cosmic Phone LvL 50 is an exciting development in the smartphone industry, as it addresses the growing concerns over privacy and security. This phone is a step forward in empowering individuals to take control of their personal data without sacrificing the convenience that modern technology offers.

The Cosmic Phone LvL 50 facilitates its users with user's complete control over their personal data without compromising on functionality. Therefore, this phone is an excellent option for anyone who wants to enjoy the benefits of technology without sacrificing their privacy.

About the Company The Cosmic Dolphins Corporation

The Cosmic Dolphins Corporation, a technology company in Switzerland, develops innovative solutions that emphasize privacy and security. Their latest product, the Cosmic Phone LvL 50, is a smartphone that gives users complete control over their personal data while maintaining functionality. In addition, the company strives to create technology that enables individuals to manage their data without sacrificing convenience.

Those interested can visit the company's official website at https://thecosmicdolphins.com or their Instagram Page.

