Cosmic mouthful: Tasters savor fine wine that orbited earth

  • Philippe Darriet, Président of the Institute for wine and vine research and head oenologist fills glasses with wine for a blind tasting at the ISVV Institue in Villenave-d'Ornon, southwestern France, Monday, March 1, 2021. Researchers in Bordeaux are carefully studying a dozen bottles of French wine that returned to Earth after a stay aboard the International Space Station. They’re releasing preliminary results Wednesday. At a one-of-a-kind tasting this month, 12 connoisseurs sampled one of the space-traveled wines, blindly tasting it alongside a bottle from the same vintage that had stayed in a cellar. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
  • A view of the Institute for wine and vine research (SVV), in Villenave-d'Ornon, southwestern France, Monday, March 1, 2021. Researchers in Bordeaux are carefully studying a dozen bottles of French wine that returned to Earth after a stay aboard the International Space Station. They’re releasing preliminary results Wednesday, March 24, 2021. At a one-of-a-kind tasting this month, 12 connoisseurs sampled one of the space-traveled wines, blindly tasting it alongside a bottle from the same vintage that had stayed in a cellar. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
1 / 2

Space Wine

Philippe Darriet, Président of the Institute for wine and vine research and head oenologist fills glasses with wine for a blind tasting at the ISVV Institue in Villenave-d'Ornon, southwestern France, Monday, March 1, 2021. Researchers in Bordeaux are carefully studying a dozen bottles of French wine that returned to Earth after a stay aboard the International Space Station. They’re releasing preliminary results Wednesday. At a one-of-a-kind tasting this month, 12 connoisseurs sampled one of the space-traveled wines, blindly tasting it alongside a bottle from the same vintage that had stayed in a cellar. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
MASHA MACPHERSON and ANGELA CHARLTON
·3 min read

BORDEAUX, France (AP) — It tastes like rose petals. It smells like a campfire. It glistens with a burnt-orange hue. What is it? A 5,000-euro bottle of Chateau Petrus Pomerol wine that spent a year in space.

Researchers in Bordeaux are analyzing a dozen bottles of the precious liquid – along with 320 snippets of Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon grapevines – that returned to Earth in January after a sojourn aboard the International Space Station.

They’re releasing preliminary results Wednesday, as part of a longer-term effort to make plants on earth more resilient to climate change and disease by exposing them to new stresses, and to better understand the aging process, fermentation and bubbles in wine.

At a one-of-a-kind tasting this month, 12 connoisseurs sampled one of the space-traveled wines, blindly tasting it alongside a bottle from the same vintage that had stayed in a cellar.

“I have tears in my eyes,” said Nicolas Gaume, CEO and co-founder of the company that arranged the experiment, Space Cargo Unlimited, as the bottles were carefully uncorked at the Institute for Wine and Vine Research in Bordeaux.

“When you expose wine, when you expose cells, plants to an environment without gravity...we create tremendous stress on any living species,” he said.

Jane Anson, a wine expert and writer with The Decanter, said the wine that remained on earth tasted “a little younger than the one that had been to space.”

Chemical and biological analysis of the wine’s aging process could allow scientists to find a way to artificially age fine vintages, said Dr. Michael Lebert, a biologist at Germany’s Friedrich-Alexander-University.

The vine snippets -- known as canes in the grape-growing world -- not only all survived the journey but also grew faster than vines on earth, despite limited light and water.

It's too early for the researchers to determine why. But when they do, Lebert said that could help scientists develop sturdier vines on earth — and pave the way for grape-growing and wine-making in space.

Plus, he said, “Grapes...are very healthy for the astronauts.”

Private investors helped fund the project, though the overall cost wasn’t disclosed.

For the average earthling, the main question is: What does cosmic wine taste like?

“For me, the difference between the space and earth wine...it wasn’t easy to define,” said Franck Dubourdieu, a Bordeaux-based agronomist and oenologist, an expert in the study of wine and wine-making.

Researchers said each of the 12 panelists had an individual reaction. Some observed “burnt-orange reflections.” Others evoked aromas of cured leather or a campfire.

“The one that had remained on earth, for me, was still a bit more closed, a bit more tannic, a bit younger. And the one that had been up into space, the tannins had softened, the side of more floral aromatics came out,” Anson said.

But whether the vintage was space-flying or earthbound, she said, “They were both beautiful.”

Recommended Stories

  • Australia floods: Western Sydney 'greatest concern' as more rain falls

    Thousands have been evacuated but more heavy rain is set to come, peaking on Tuesday.

  • Republican senator compares mass shootings to drunk driving during hearing on gun violence

    GOP lawmaker has ‘A’ rating from NRA

  • Bernie Sanders says he isn’t comfortable with Trump being banned from Twitter

    Vermont senator admits he does not have a concrete solution for how to balance censorship with affirmative action against online hate

  • Brazil’s Bolsonaro branded ‘psychopathic leader’ as three die from taking ‘Covid kit’ he promoted

    Sao Paulo governor rebukes right-wing populist president as death toll approaches 300,000

  • President Meghan Markle? Sussexes team up with member of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign

    ‘Close friend’ said last year that ‘if Meghan and Harry ever gave up their titles she would seriously consider running for president’

  • Nine-year-old boy hospitalised after shark attack in waist-deep water at Miami Beach

    ‘He just said ‘ow’ and I looked down and there was about a 4-foot grey shark just kinda swimming away,’ says child’s mother

  • Sidney Powell: Pro-Trump lawyer tells court no ‘reasonable person’ would listen to her in bid to get Dominion suit thrown out

    Powell seeks dismissal of the defamation suit on grounds that her rights were protected under First Amendment

  • Lawyers who visited migrant children say Trump’s border closure turned youngsters into ‘political pawns’

    Some children say they had one shower in seven days

  • Divert military expenses to improve health and fight poverty, Vatican says

    The coronavirus pandemic should make governments realise that defence spending cannot guarantee security for their populations and should encourage them instead to divert funds to improve health care and fight poverty, the Vatican said on Tuesday. "The pandemic offers us a precious opportunity," Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's Secretary of State and number two in the Vatican hierarchy, told a webinar on disarmament. "It (the pandemic) prompts us to question how much the huge military expenditures are really able to guarantee the security of individual populations, of how much these resources could and should be allocated to investments to other ends," he added.

  • QAnon followers already claiming Colorado mass shooting was a ‘false flag’ event: ‘Nobody died’

    ‘This was 100 per cent fake fake,’ one Telegram user baselessly claims

  • White House adds ‘tricky’ steps to ‘windy’ weather as reason for Biden’s triple tumble on Air Force One

    Administration has refused to confirm whether the president was examined by a doctor

  • Iceland volcano offers chance to savor hot lava dogs

    Spectators and scientists flocked to the area near Fagradalsfjall, a mountain on the Reykjanes Peninsula, around 30 km (19 miles) southwest of Iceland's capital Reykjavik to closer study the environmental phenomenon.

  • Haunted by mass violence, Colorado confronts painful history

    Dawn Reinfeld moved to Colorado 30 years ago to attend college in the bucolic town of Boulder. On Wednesday, Reinfeld was reeling from the latest mass shooting even closer to home, after authorities say a 21-year-old gunned down shoppers at a local grocery store. “I could see at some point leaving because of all this,” said Reinfeld, a gun control activist.

  • Derek Chauvin: How mostly white jury could affect trial of George Floyd’s alleged killer

    Studies show that race affects who gets put on juries—and whom they decide to convict

  • When is Joe Biden’s first press conference?

    President has faced escalating criticism from right-wing media over reluctance to hold formal briefing

  • Biden news – live: Gun control ‘cannot wait,’ says president as Trump accused of using migrants as ‘pawns’

    Live updates on US politics from the White House

  • Senator Ron Johnson gives bizarre history of Greenland to claim climate change isn’t real

    Wisconsin Republican falls for 1000-year-old ruse as he claims early Greenland ‘explorers saw green’

  • Biden administration might house unaccompanied migrant children at Texas military bases

    The Biden administration will add two influx facilities to shelter unaccompanied migrant youth at Joint Base San Antonio and Fort Bliss in El Paso.

  • Britain announces sanctions against China over Uighur abuses

    Britain has joined with the US, Canada and the European Union to announce a raft of sanctions on Chinese officials accused of “appalling” human rights violations against the Uighurs. Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary, unveiled the designations in the Commons, as he branded the mistreatment of Uighur Muslims in the northwestern Chinese province of Xinjiang “one of the worst human rights crises of our time”. The international community “cannot simply look the other way” from the largest mass detention of an ethnic or religious group since the Second World War, he insisted. He announced asset freezes and travel bans on four senior Chinese politicians and officials over their role in overseeing the large-scale detention, surveillance and indoctrination of the Uighers. The Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps Public Security Bureau, which Mr Raab said was behind “repressive security policies” across the province, was also blacklisted. The individuals facing sanctions were Wang Mingshan and Chen Mingguo, both connected to the bureau; Zhu Hailun, former deputy head of the 13th People’s Congress of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region; and Wang Junzheng, another Xinjiang politician. Describing the grave abuses suffered by the Uighur minority, Mr Raab told MPs: “Over a million people have been detained without trial, and there are widespread claims of torture and rape in the camps, based on first-hand survivor testimony. “People are detained for having too many children, for praying too much, for having a beard or wearing a headscarf, for having the wrong thoughts.” He added that by acting in concert with 29 partner nations, including the EU, the UK and its allies were “sending the clearest message to the Chinese government”. The number of countries willing to speak out collectively against Beijing has grown from 23 to 39 as evidence of abuse has built up, he noted. The UK Government plans to continue to pursue constructive dialogue with China where possible, while standing up for the nation’s values. It is the first time the UK has levied “Magnitsky” sanctions, which target individuals and organisations responsible for gross human rights abuses in foreign states, against Chinese nationals. The absence of Chinese officials from the blacklist, which includes Russians and Saudis, before now had drawn criticism from senior Tory China hawks. Mr Raab’s statement came ahead of a vote on Monday evening on a Tory-led amendment to the Trade Bill, which aimed to create a judicial committee to determine if acts ongoing in Xinjiang constitute genocide. The rebels were defeated in a tight vote, which the Government won by a narrow majority of 18. His intervention has been welcomed by hawkish Conservatives, although some believe it has been brought forward in part to dampen the expected rebellion against the Government on the legislation. Lisa Nandy, Labour’s shadow foreign secretary, called the timing of the move “grubby and cynical” and questioned why it had taken Mr Raab so long to act. Tom Tugendhat, the Tory chairman of the Commons foreign affairs committee, asked why Mr Raab appeared reticent to describe China’s actions as “genocide”, to which the minister responded that “the importance of it being determined by a court are well rehearsed”. Leading China hawk Sir Iain Duncan Smith, the former Tory leader, said that ultimately the “buck stops” with the President of China over the abuse of Uighurs and Tibetans. The Foreign Secretary’s statement was coordinated with Washington, Ottawa and Brussels. It is the European Union’s first raft of sanctions against Beijing since an EU arms embargo in 1989 following the Tiananmen Square crackdown. The travel bans and asset freezes are the second time Brussels has used the “EU Magnitsky Act” to hit human rights abusers after it was used for the first time on March 2 against Russian officials over the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny. The EU Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime also bans people and entities in the EU from giving funds to those targeted by its measures. It allows the bloc to impose sanctions anywhere in the world but can only be aimed at individuals rather than the economies of countries. China immediately hit back with retaliatory sanctions against 10 Europeans and four European entities, including German MEPs Reinhard Butikofer and Michael Gahler, French MEP Raphaël Glucksmann, Bulgarian MEP Ilhan Kyuchyuk, and Slovakian MEP Miriam Lexmann Legislators in the Netherlands, Belgium and Lithuania, as well as scholars from Germany and Sweden, were also designated by Beijing. The entities sanctioned were the Political and Security Committee of the Council of the European Union, Subcommittee on Human Rights of the European Parliament, the Mercator Institute for China Studies in Germany, and the Alliance of Democracies Foundation in Denmark. The individuals sanctioned, and their families, have been banned from Hong Kong, Macao, or mainland China. The individuals, as well as companies and institutions associated with them, are also restricted from doing business with China, it was announced. A spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry claimed the group “severely harm China's sovereignty and interests, and maliciously spread lies and disinformation”. “The Chinese side urges the EU side to reflect on itself, face squarely the severity of its mistake and redress it... It must end the hypocritical practice of double standards and stop going further down the wrong path. Otherwise, China will resolutely make further reactions,” the spokesperson added. The EU also imposed sanctions on 11 people for the military coup staged in Myanmar on Feb 1 and the following crackdown on demonstrators, as Brussels hit 15 people and organisations around the world with sanctions, Ten of the 11 belong to the highest ranks of the military, including the Tatmadaw's commander-in-chief, Min Aung Hlaing, and deputy-commander-in-chief, Soe Win. The sanctions include asset freezes and travel bans. Officials in Chechnya were also listed for repression and torture of LGBTI people and political opponents, Other people were targeted for repression in North Korea, murders and disappearances in Libya and torture, and extrajudicial killings in South Sudan and Eritrea. Hungary's foreign minister said that the sanctions against Myanmar and China were "harmful" and "pointless", despite the fact that all EU sanctions require the unanimous support of all 27 member states, including Budapest, to be levied. The EU list, which names the Xinjiang Public Security Bureau as a sanctioned entity, did not list Chen Quanguo, who is the top Communist party official in Xinjiang. He was hit by US sanctions last year. Ahead of Mr Raab speaking in the Commons, Sir Iain said the unveiling of UK sanctions against Chinese officials over alleged abuses in Xinjiang was a victory Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (Ipac). Ipac boasts members from the legislatures of 19 different countries. “Through a genuinely cross-party campaign in the UK and in Europe by the parliamentary members of Ipac, we have dragged the Government into matching the actions of our neighbours,” Sir Iain said. Luke de Pulford, coordinator of Ipac, said: “Even a casual observer can see that this step is an attempt to buy off support in tonight’s vote. "Nevertheless, today’s actions are a major victory for us in seeking to hold the Chinese government to account for the genocide perpetrated against the Uighurs.”

  • EXPLAINER: Israelis vote in fourth election in 2 years

    Israel is holding its fourth election in two years on Tuesday, with nearly 6.6 million citizens eligible to vote for the 24th Knesset, or parliament. It is widely seen as a one-issue referendum, with the electorate almost evenly divided on whether longtime Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should remain in power. The March 23 vote is Israel’s fourth parliamentary election in two years.