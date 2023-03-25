Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V.'s (VTX:COPN) P/E Still Appears To Be Reasonable

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 53.2x Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. (VTX:COPN) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in Switzerland have P/E ratios under 19x and even P/E's lower than 13x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn the corner. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals' P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very strong growth, and importantly, perform much better than the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 18% decrease to the company's bottom line. Unfortunately, that's brought it right back to where it started three years ago with EPS growth being virtually non-existent overall during that time. So it appears to us that the company has had a mixed result in terms of growing earnings over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the five analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 90% per year over the next three years. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 11% per year, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this information, we can see why Cosmo Pharmaceuticals is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Final Word

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that Cosmo Pharmaceuticals maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

Having said that, be aware Cosmo Pharmaceuticals is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis, you should know about.

