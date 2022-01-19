Cosmonauts conduct spacewalk at ISS

BGR

The Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument (or DESI for short) has created the largest 3D map of the universe we’ve ever seen. DESI created the map over the course of seven months. Each month, DESI continues to build off of it. In fact, DESI is only 10 percent of the way through its proposed five-year mission. … The post This is the most detailed 3D map of the universe ever made, and it’s mesmerizing appeared first on BGR.