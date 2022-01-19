Cosmonauts conduct spacewalk at ISS
Cosmonauts outfit the Nauka Multipurpose Laboratory Module during a spacewalk at the International Space Station. (Jan. 19)
The Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument (or DESI for short) has created the largest 3D map of the universe we’ve ever seen. DESI created the map over the course of seven months. Each month, DESI continues to build off of it. In fact, DESI is only 10 percent of the way through its proposed five-year mission. … The post This is the most detailed 3D map of the universe ever made, and it’s mesmerizing appeared first on BGR.
Liftoff of SpaceX's 36th Starlink launch from Kennedy Space Center! After a two-hour delay, the rocket lifted off from pad 39A at 9:02 p.m. ET.
For some technologies there are never any clouds to spoil the view.
Covid conspiracy theories should not be removed from social media sites as it only serves to drive the conversations into dark, unregulated corners of the web, experts have said.
The SpaceX founder and CEO has said the company will land humans on Mars in five to 10 years.
Silver and gold tubes unearthed in an ancient tomb in southern Russia and long thought to be ceremonial staffs were, in fact, the earliest-known drinking straws.
January 18 will be the closest the asteroid has come to Earth since 1933.
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket provided some much needed warmth to the Space Coast late Tuesday and launched another batch of Starlink internet satellites.
NASA's next crewed missions to the Moon will need a larger, differently-trained and multi-skilled astronaut corps to deliver on the agency's ambitions. Why it matters: NASA has plans to fly astronauts to the surface of the Moon in 2025 and ultimately establish a long-term presence there. That goal requires a robust corps with new, specialized training in what it takes to live and work on the Moon — and NASA needs to start planning now.
Scientists are piecing together why some people lose their sense of smell after contracting COVID-19.
Weather should be mostly favorable for the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center on Monday, Space Force forecasters said.
It claims to be on a mission to terraform the earth, and says it has a path toward making agriculture carbon negative. It must have made a compelling argument, because it just announced a $4 million seed round led by NEA, with participation from AgFunder, Global Founders Capital and ReGen Ventures. The company is building solar-powered, autonomous robots that can zoom around in fields, using computer vision to tell friend from foe and plant from weed.
Forecasted weather conditions for the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center forced SpaceX teams to delay the launch to Tuesday.
The latest rocket launch schedule for Florida's Space Coast, which includes Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
The asteroid, named 7482 (1994 PC1), is also larger than the world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa
NATO will consider an attack against a member country's assets in space as an assault on the alliance, and such actions could lead to a coordinated armed response from all members if necessary, according to NATO's first formal, public space policy released Monday.Why it matters: The policy reflects the increasing importance of space to more countries. It also normalizes NATO's intentions in space as China, Russia, India and other countries push forward on their science and military ambitions in
NASA scientists estimate that the power of Tonga's volcanic eruption over the weekend was equivalent to 5-6 Megatons of TNT.Threat level: Saturday's eruption of the Hunga Tonga Hunga Haʻapai volcano and subsequent tsunami killed at least three people. Scientists warn an "ash-seawater cocktail" poses a potentially toxic health threat, and drinking water could be contaminated.
The world is full of “huge, gnarly problems,” as ORNL research scientist and musician Melissa Allen-Dumas puts it.
Rocket Lab is on a mission to vertically integrate space solutions. On Tuesday the launch and space systems company announced the close of a deal to acquire SolAero Holdings, a supplier of space solar power products and precision aerospace structures, for $80 million in cash. Buying SolAero, a 24-year-old, New Mexico-based company, means Rocket Lab now has another key supplier in-house for its satellite manufacturing.
A South Korean satellite captured the eruption of Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai volcano on Saturday, January 15, an explosion that scientists at NASA now estimate had the force of 10 megatons of TNT.Communication with Tonga remains extremely limited after the eruption and ensuing tsunami due to damage to undersea cables. The Government of Tonga said on Tuesday that three deaths had been confirmed, along with an unspecified number of injuries.This satellite imagery, recorded by South Korea’s GK2A satellite and processed by Simon Proud of the Natural Environment Research Council’s National Centre for Earth Observation, shows the eruption on January 15. “Mind blowing how quickly the eruption happened,” Proud wrote on Twitter. Credit: KMA / Simon Proud / NCEO via Storyful