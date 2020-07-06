Cosmopack and Cosmoprof Asia 2020 will be held under one roof

Asia's Leading International B2B Beauty Show Creates Industry Inclusivity

HONG KONG, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Joint organisers BolognaFiere Group and Informa Markets have decided upon strategies to create more inclusivity for Cosmopack and Cosmoprof Asia 2020 including a specialty one-time consolidation of both collocated events held under one roof at the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) from 11-13 November. In addition, the team plans to launch a Digital Week of activities held right after the physical event as to offer more companies and professionals the ability to participate virtually.

In recent weeks and months Asia has seen rapidly improving conditions in some countries and regions including several consecutive days and weeks of 0 to near 0 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in Hong Kong. Furthermore, the trajectory of recovery for neighboring countries such as Thailand, Japan, and Malaysia are also improving -- indicating the possibility of further future eased travel restrictions. Still, with many countries and regions still not reaching similar levels of stability yet, the organisers have proactively decided to create an atmosphere of global beauty opportunity and inclusivity synonymous with the fair's history and reputation. As a specialty one time move, Cosmopack and Cosmoprof Asia will be combining the two fairs typically held at Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) and AsiaWorld-Expo (AWE) all under the roof of HKCEC for 2020. This combination will allow for buyers to maximize time by sourcing from 12 product sectors all in one venue including Cosmoprof Asia's finished products categories of Cosmetics & Toiletries, Beauty Salon, Nails, Natural & Organic, Hair and the new "Clean and Hygiene" as well as Cosmopack Asia which will host suppliers from Ingredients & Lab, Contract Manufacturing , Primary and Secondary Packaging, Prestige Pack & OEM, Print & Label, Machinery & Equipment.

"As the first international professional beauty event to take place in Asia in 2020 the industry is hungry to get back to sourcing, buying, learning, and selling," said Antonio Bruzzone, General Manager, BolognaFiere Group, Director of Cosmoprof Asia Ltd "Our job is to provide the best experience for as many beauty stakeholders as possible during this week in November."