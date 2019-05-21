How Do Cosmos Machinery Enterprises Limited’s (HKG:118) Returns On Capital Compare To Peers?

Today we'll look at Cosmos Machinery Enterprises Limited (HKG:118) and reflect on its potential as an investment. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Cosmos Machinery Enterprises:

0.04 = HK$58m ÷ (HK$2.7b - HK$1.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

So, Cosmos Machinery Enterprises has an ROCE of 4.0%.

Does Cosmos Machinery Enterprises Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. We can see Cosmos Machinery Enterprises's ROCE is meaningfully below the Machinery industry average of 10%. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Putting aside Cosmos Machinery Enterprises's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is poor - considering the risk of owning stocks compared to government bonds. There are potentially more appealing investments elsewhere.

Cosmos Machinery Enterprises delivered an ROCE of 4.0%, which is better than 3 years ago, as was making losses back then. This makes us wonder if the company is improving.

SEHK:118 Past Revenue and Net Income, May 21st 2019 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. If Cosmos Machinery Enterprises is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Cosmos Machinery Enterprises's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Cosmos Machinery Enterprises has total assets of HK$2.7b and current liabilities of HK$1.3b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 47% of its total assets. With a medium level of current liabilities boosting the ROCE a little, Cosmos Machinery Enterprises's low ROCE is unappealing.