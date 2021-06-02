Cosmos man arrested after crashing stolen vehicle Tuesday night near Litchfield

Jun. 2—LITCHFIELD — A 28-year-old Cosmos man was arrested for a stolen vehicle Tuesday night following a one-vehicle rollover crash at the intersection of County Road 34 and Minnesota Highway 24, according to a news release from Meeker County Sheriff Brian Cruze.

According to the news release, the Sheriff's Office responded to the single-vehicle crash around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday near Litchfield. The driver suffered minor injuries and refused medical treatment.

Deputies learned the vehicle was reported stolen.

The man was arrested for the stolen vehicle at which time deputies located a small quantity of methamphetamine on his person. He was booked into the Meeker County Jail pending formal charges.