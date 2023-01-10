CosmoSteel Holdings Full Year 2022 Earnings: EPS: S$0.008 (vs S$0.008 in FY 2021)

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

CosmoSteel Holdings (SGX:B9S) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: S$46.1m (up 17% from FY 2021).

  • Net income: S$2.28m (down 3.4% from FY 2021).

  • Profit margin: 4.9% (down from 6.0% in FY 2021). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

  • EPS: S$0.008 (in line with FY 2021).

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

CosmoSteel Holdings shares are up 3.8% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for CosmoSteel Holdings (2 are concerning!) that you need to be mindful of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

