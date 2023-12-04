Cosplayers suit up for Abilene Comic Con
Abilene Comic Con returned to town this past weekend. Visitors strolled along the aisles in the vendor hall, participated in the cosplay contest, and caught up with friends long missed.
Not everyone cosplaying entered the contest. Many just came to show off their homemade costumes, not seeking to compete but rather to promenade in an accepting environment, hence the term "Cosplay," or costumed-play.
Cosplays ranged from the familiar - there were more than one Star Wars Jedi wandering the hall - to obscure Japanese anime characters only known to those deeply wrapped in those genres.
