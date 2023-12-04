Cosplayers suit up for Abilene Comic Con

Abilene Comic Con returned to town this past weekend. Visitors strolled along the aisles in the vendor hall, participated in the cosplay contest, and caught up with friends long missed.

Amanda Maddaford of Abilene leads her son Wes, 2, around the vendor hall during Saturday’s Abilene Comic Con at the Abilene Convention Center Dec. 2, 2023. The pair came in costume, her son dressed as Bluey and while she came as Mom Chili, both from the Bluey animated series.

Not everyone cosplaying entered the contest. Many just came to show off their homemade costumes, not seeking to compete but rather to promenade in an accepting environment, hence the term "Cosplay," or costumed-play.

Dianna Heggie of Lubbock, dressed as the Batman character Harley Quinn, casts an eye at the line of other cosplayers during the cosplay contest at Abilene Comic Con Saturday.

Cosplays ranged from the familiar - there were more than one Star Wars Jedi wandering the hall - to obscure Japanese anime characters only known to those deeply wrapped in those genres.

Kailynn Crowley of Sweetwater claps excitedly as she rushes toward the main stage at Abilene Comic Con Saturday. Her portrayal of an anime character won her a Judge’s Award during the cosplay contest.

