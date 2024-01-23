Cossack MacGyver – Ukrainian soldier downs Russian cruise missile with just a machine gun – video

The Ukrainian military destroyed one of the missiles with a Browning machine gun

During Russia's massive missile attack on Ukraine on Jan. 23, a Ukrainian soldier destroyed a cruise missile using a Browning machine gun, reported General Serhiy Naev on Telegram, along with a video of the incident.

Mobile fire groups intercepted several enemy cruise missiles in the northern operational zone, including one that was impressively downed with the use of a Browning machine gun.

Read also: Ukrainian guardsmen shoot down Russian missile with machine gun fire

The video captures the moment after shots are fired at the aerial target, with a soldier confirming the hit.

An air raid alert was announced throughout Ukraine in the morning of Jan. 23 due to the threat of cruise missile launches from Russian Tu-95MS aircraft.

Russia attacked several Ukrainian regions in its latest massive missile attack, with explosions heard in Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Dnipro. At least five people have died and at least 40 were injured in the attack, reported Internal Affairs Minister Ihor Klymenko.

Read also:

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine