UK Mortgage Turmoil Threatens a 70% Surge in Average Costs

Neil Callanan and William Shaw
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) --

Tremors are continuing to ripple through the UK mortgage market despite the Bank of England’s intervention to calm financial turbulence on Wednesday.

Higher borrowing costs for lenders means the average monthly cost of a two-year fixed-rate mortgage will rise by 70% by March from January this year, Bloomberg Economics estimates. The cost of a two-year fixed-rate mortgage on an average-priced home will rise to about £1,325 ($1,468) at the end of the first quarter from about £779 last January, according to Niraj Shah, an economist at Bloomberg Economics

A dramatic rise in swap rates after markets were roiled by Friday’s mini-budget suggested banks would have to substantially increase the cost of home loans in the coming weeks. Lenders have responded by pulling more than 1,620 mortgage products since Friday, the equivalent of 40% of the market, according to Moneyfacts Group Plc.

“There will be a continued period of short-term instability whilst mortgage lenders understand what their real cost of borrowing is,” Charlie Bryant, chief executive officer at property portal Zoopla Plc, said in an interview with Bloomberg Radio. “That will undoubtedly then filter through in the mortgage rates that we as consumers pay.”

Mortgage lenders are holding their fire before jumping back in. The Family Building Society, which pulled its fixed-rate product “incredibly reluctantly” last week, is among those remaining wary, Chief Executive Mark Bogard said in an interview on Thursday.

“The BOE clearly went some of the way to bringing rates down a bit and steadied people’s nerves but we’re in the invidious position of having no fixed-rate product to sell,” he said by phone. “If we’d produced another set of products yesterday morning then by the afternoon they’d have become too expensive.”

Costs Surge

Average two- and five-year mortgage deals are now priced above 4% but the yield on two-year interest-rate swaps, which lenders typically use to price mortgage products, reached nearly 6% this week, the highest level since the financial crisis in 2008. Rising rates threaten to stretch affordability and potentially cause home deals to fall apart.

Virgin Money announced that it was hiking prices from Friday, with residential two-, five- and 10-year fixed-rate deals now starting at 5.29%. Virgin was advertising two-year mortgages at between 4.15% and 4.99% as recently as Wednesday.

The Building Societies Association said lenders are acting in response to a short-term dislocation. Firms “remain committed to the mortgage market, and whilst we cannot predict when, will be looking to act once they can be assured that the turbulence has subsided,” a spokeswoman for the BSA said by email.

Tax Cuts

To bolster the market, the government announced on Friday that it would cut stamp duty. There are few signs that it’s having an impact.

Demand from buyers was down 3% on Monday and Tuesday compared with the same days earlier this month, property portal Rightmove said in a statement.

The surging cost of borrowing will undermine the ability of first-time buyers to purchase properties, meaning the price of new-build homes could fall 15% in 2024, Ami Galla, a director at Citigroup Inc., said in an email on Thursday. Completions could fall by as much as 30% that year, she said.

Shares in homebuilders including Berkeley Group Holdings Plc and Persimmon Plc are down more than 9% since Friday despite the sales tax change.

UK house prices saw no growth for the first time in more than a year in September. The figures from Nationwide Building Society also showed that year-on-year price growth cooled to 9.5% - the weakest since April 2021, from 10%. London remained the weakest performing region.

The last two housing crashes began in London before spreading out from there, according to Danny Dorling, professor of human geography at the University of Oxford, who researched the U.K. property crash in the 1990s. All six of the most expensive boroughs in London saw price falls in July 2022 compared with a year earlier, according to researcher Acadata Ltd, with average values “considerably lower than their previous record levels,” he said.

“All we do know is that there always eventually is a bump” downward in prices, Dorling said, “and that in the long term house prices do tend to return to affordable levels -- eventually.”

(Updates with house price growth data in the 14th paragraph.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • American Horror Story Season 11 Finally Has a Premiere Date and Name

    FX has finally revealed the name and premiere date for American Horror Story season 11. Find out all the details about the upcoming chapter here!

  • Watch Future’s Unorthodox Performance of “Love Me Better” On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

    The song is featured on the Atlanta rapper's latest LP, 'I NEVER LIKED YOU.'

  • Universal, Warner Bros. Discovery Execs Mull Future of Asian Theatrical Business

    Leading practitioners of the Asian theatrical business participated in a lively discussion on the future of the sector post-pandemic and the signs are encouraging. Speaking at the APOS conference in Singapore on Thursday, moderated by Variety Asia editor Patrick Frater, Stephen Laslocky, VP at leading research firm Media Partners Asia, provided a handy overview of the […]

  • Netflix removes ‘Dahmer’ LGBTQ tag after user backlash

    Netflix removed the LGBTQ tag from its new true crime show “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” after receiving backlash over the categorization. The Netflix show about Jeffrey Dahmer, a gay man who murdered 17 men from 1978 to 1991, is no longer filed under the tag on the streaming service. The genres and tags for…

  • PG&E officials reach $117 million settlement over California wildfires

    (Reuters) -A $117 million settlement has been reached with former PG&E Corp executives and directors who were accused in a lawsuit of lax oversight of the utility's safety measures prior to the 2017 North Bay and 2018 Camp fires, two of California's most destructive wildfires. The settlement was announced on Thursday by the PG&E Fire Victim Trust, which compensates victims of fires that the parent of Pacific Gas & Electric started between 2015 and 2018. Frank Pitre, a lawyer for the trust, in a statement said the settlement was among the largest of its type, and that money will be used to pay the "vast majority" of claims held by federal agencies that helped battle the fires.

  • French Inflation Unexpectedly Eases as ECB Weighs Next Move

    (Bloomberg) -- French inflation unexpectedly slowed, part of a diverging price picture among the continent’s top economies as the European Central Bank decides whether to deliver another steep hike in interest rates. Consumer prices in the euro area’s second-largest economy advanced 6.2% from a year ago in September -- down from 6.6% in August. Economists had estimated inflation held steady.The French data follow a surprise slowdown in Spain. But there was were big jumps in Germany and the Nethe

  • Battery Parts Maker Posts Record 31% Slump Amid Big Korean IPOs

    (Bloomberg) -- W-Scope Chungju Plant Co., a maker of battery parts used in electric vehicles, plunged in its debut in Seoul even after cutting its IPO by half, joining other Asian companies that tanked in their initial session this week. Shares of the Korean unit of Japan’s W-Scope Corp. slumped 31% to 41,700 won. The stock was sold at 60,000 won a piece in an initial public offering that raised 432 billion won ($302 million). The final price of the deal was lower than the bottom of the initial

  • Winter sun without the jet lag? 12 amazing holidays in the golden GMT corridor

    I recently returned from an epic journey halfway around the planet. It sounds exotic and exciting, but the reality of crossing multiple time zones within 24 hours isn’t quite as romantic. After several nights of staring at the ceiling and days spent in a foggy stupor, I turned around and did it all again. Sadly, memories of any palm-strewn beaches and glittering oceans have all dissolved in a haze.

  • Oscars: Mexico Submits Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s ‘Bardo’ For Best International Film Category

    Mexico has selected five-time Academy Award winner Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Bardo as its official entry for the Best International Feature Film Oscar race. The immersive work stars Daniel Giménez Cacho as a renowned Los Angeles-based Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker who, after being named the recipient of a prestigious international award, is compelled to return […]

  • UK economy still below pre-pandemic size, underscoring challenge for Truss

    Britain's economy unexpectedly grew in the second quarter but was below its pre-pandemic peak, contrary to an earlier estimate that it had recovered, according to data that showed the scale of the challenge facing Britain's new Prime Minister Liz Truss. The figures from the Office for National Statistics also showed Britain's current account deficit - a big concern of foreign investors - was narrower than expected. The ONS said economic output rose by 0.2% in April through June, revised up from a previous reading of a 0.1% contraction.

  • Aluminum Extends Gains After Record Spike on Russia Supply Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Aluminum rose again after Thursday’s record surge, with the London Metal Exchange’s potential ban on Russian metal exports exacerbating supply concerns.Aluminum climbed for a third day following a record 8.5% gain, after Bloomberg reported the bourse plans to launch a discussion paper on whether and under what circumstances it should block new supplies of Russian metal from being delivered to its network of warehouses.Any move by the LME to block Russian supplies could have signif

  • Porsche shares flat at close after landmark $72 billion listing

    Porsche AG shares had a see-saw start on Thursday, after Volkswagen defied volatile markets to list the sports car brand at a valuation of 75 billion euros ($72 billion) in Germany's second-biggest market debut. Volkswagen priced Porsche AG shares the top end of the indicated range, and raised 19.5 billion euros via the listing to fund the group's electrification drive. Cornerstone investors including Qatar Investment Authority, T. Rowe Price, Norway's sovereign wealth fund and Abu Dhabi's laid claim to 40% of the share offering.

  • Global dealmaking plunges as financing market hits rock bottom

    Global M&A shrank for the third consecutive quarter as rising interest rates forced lenders to pull back from financing large deals and the soaring dollar failed to spur U.S. companies into snapping up foreign targets amid persisting geopolitical tensions. Dealmakers are facing resistance when they pitch deals to their clients as annual volumes have so far lost 33%, with $2.97 trillion of announced deals this year. "The backup in the leveraged finance market along with the lengthened timeline of regulatory reviews for many transactions has had an impact on dealmaking," said Cary Kochman, global co-head of M&A at Citigroup Inc.

  • CarMax Stock Drops on Big Earnings Miss. The Used-Car Boom Is Over.

    Earnings per share were a bit more than half of what Wall Street expected, while same-store unit sales of used-vehicles sales fell 8.3%.

  • Erdogan Says He Wants Turkey’s Interest Rate in Single Digits This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for the central bank to continue cutting its main interest rate to below 10% by year-end, defying investors and economists who say rate increases are needed to tame inflation raging above 80%.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesNord Stream Gas Leaks May Be a New Disa

  • 'Frustrating' ankle injury has Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown's status Sunday uncertain

    Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown finished last week's loss to the Vikings on adrenaline after spraining his ankle in the second quarter

  • David Tennant jealous of incoming Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa

    The star on returning to the sci-fi TV show, and his new stage production, Good, about the Holocaust.

  • Struggling Cineworld says Q3 admissions weak, cash dwindles

    The world's second-largest movie theatre operator behind AMC Entertainment filed for U.S. bankruptcy earlier in September to restructure its debt and fix its finances amid low cinema attendance and a lack of blockbuster movies. Cineworld had $131 million cash at the end of June, compared with $354 million at the end of December. The release of big-budget movies like "Black Adam", "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" and "Avatar: The Way of Water" could boost admissions in the fourth quarter, Cineworld said.

  • Why Boeing Stock Is Falling Today

    Stocks plunged on Thursday as Wall Street continues to worry about a potential recession in the U.S., the expanding impact of a war in Europe, and tensions between China and the West. Shares of Boeing (NYSE: BA), one of the companies most closely tied to international trade, fell more than the broader markets, down as much as 5% on Thursday morning. Boeing's core business is providing the airplanes that connect the globe, but it is getting harder to make the case there will be a lot of demand for those airplanes in the quarters to come.

  • Katherine Heigl Shares Rare Photo with All Three Kids While Celebrating National Family Day

    Katherine Heigl and husband Josh Kelley share daughters Adalaide, 10, and Naleigh Mi-Eun, 13, plus son Joshua, 5