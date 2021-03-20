Cost concerns are driving COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy among seniors, study finds

Public health officials have spent the last several months trying to combat COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy in the United States, often reiterating the safety and efficacy of the shots approved by the Food and Drug Administration. But a Medicare Advantage study conducted earlier this month found that, nationwide, 312,173 seniors are planning to avoid getting inoculated because of concerns they'll have to pay for the vaccines, WRIC in Richmond, Virginia, reports.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has tried to make it clear that coronavirus vaccinations are free to everyone regardless of insurance coverage, but the study notes "it's difficult to fault older adults for having concerns about the cost" because there have been numerous reports of clinics charging people for vaccine appointments, and a number of scams have surfaced, as well. People over 65 make up the age demographic most vulnerable to COVID-19.

Medicare Advantage used data from the U.S. Census Bureau's Weekly Household Pulse Survey in the analysis. Read the full analysis here and more at WRIC.

