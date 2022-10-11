The cost of domestic violence in Wisconsin? A new study estimates annual economic losses at $657 million -- and growing.

The Sojourner Family Peace Center, 619 W. Walnut St., Milwaukee.

Domestic violence has a cost in lives lost and families fractured.

A new study has put a dollar amount on the economic scope of the problem: At least $657 million in Wisconsin last year.

Each reported incident of domestic violence cost the state an average of $6,976, according to the study released Tuesday by the Sojourner Family Peace Center and The Jamie Kimble Foundation for Courage.

"There's no way to talk about or quantify the impact on humanity and the loss of potential and the grief that it creates, that's fire and foremost," said Carmen Pitre, president and chief executive of Sojourner, the largest provider of domestic violence prevention and intervention services in the state.

"This is just a different way to show the great impact, the tremendous impact, and hopefully start a vigorous conversation about our intention as a community," she said.

It's the first time such an analysis has been done in Wisconsin.

The report, released during Domestic Violence Awareness Month, includes the explicit costs of local programs, shelters, mental and physical health care, policing and court costs, as well as the hidden costs of loss of work productivity and loss of life.

The cost is likely an underestimate.

In the category of policing, for example, researchers used 911 calls that were labeled with a domestic violence or intimate partner designation. But there often are other calls, such as disorderly conduct or trouble with a suspect, that later are learned to be related to domestic abuse.

"Intimate partner violence is an under-reported crime," said Erin Schubert, director of outcomes and evaluation at Sojourner.

"Because of its underreporting, the estimates of cost are underreported," she said. "Many of the estimates that we include in the report stem from the official response to the crime which is only triggered after somebody is told."

The study was completed by Schubert and Joseph C. Von Nessen, a research economist at the University of South Carolina.

Von Nessen did similar research in South Carolina, finding the estimated cost of domestic violence there in 2020 was more than $358.4 million. A report on the annual cost in North Carolina in 2018 put the figure at more than $500 million.

Those reports also were commissioned by The Jamie Kimble Foundation for Courage, which was started by the parents of Kimble who was murdered by an ex-boyfriend in 2012 at age 31.

The Wisconsin analysis captures a broader scope than the other two states by calculating the cost of criminal cases reviewed by prosecutors but not charged, as well as civil court costs related to restraining orders and divorces stemming from intimate partner violence.

How domestic violence causes economic ripples

Domestic abuse survivors know the economic impact because they've lived it.

Amira, a survivor who found support at Sojourner, gave a personal example. She requested to be identified by her first name. The Journal Sentinel does not identify victims of domestic violence without their permission.

Several years ago, Amira said, she started a job in healthcare communications. She was doing well and saw a future for herself at the agency.

At the same time, she was trying to keep herself safe as she navigated leaving a relationship with an abusive partner. She had to call off work to file a police reports, go to the courthouse or personally recover after an incident had happened.

"While I was met with compassion in the beginning and I was open with them, I wasn't able to meet my employer's expectations," she said in an interview.

She lost that job.

Amira has held other jobs since then and is continuing her education, but she said the gap in her resume can be embarrassing and difficult to explain. She asked policymakers reading the new economic report to imagine themselves or someone they love in that situation.

"They have an amazing opportunity that was taken away by something that wasn't their fault," she said. "How do you move on from that?"

Amira is one of many survivors in Milwaukee. The new report estimated there are about 9,236 victims of intimate partner violence in the county each year.

The economic losses arising directly from injury and loss of life total about $82.3 million annually in Milwaukee County, with the total annual cost of domestic violence estimated at about $113.1 million.

The single largest economic loss estimated in the report is loss of life.

In Milwaukee, domestic violence homicides increased by 400% from 2018 to 2020, a trend experts believe was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic which led to stay-at-home orders, job losses and virtual schooling.

Even with a slight decrease last year, the domestic violence homicide rate in Milwaukee was still 62% higher last year than before the pandemic, according to the report.

The report calls for investing in prevention, robust public conversations across society and fully funding organizations serving abuse survivors and their families, particularly those that are culturally specific.

"This report moves an issue that too often gets dismissed into a different arena for a more vigorous conversation," Pitre said. "It is a worthy topic to be talking about alongside the economy and if we don't have that conversation, it is to our peril."

Key findings from the report

Annual number of victims: The statewide estimate is 94,299, including 9,236 in Milwaukee County.

Annual cost: The annual economic losses associated with domestic violence is estimated at $657.8 million statewide, including $113.1 million in Milwaukee County.

Loss of life: This is the largest measured economic loss statewide, accounting for an estimated $241.5 million or 36.7% of total losses. It is followed by loss of work productivity at $111.9 million (17%) and physical health care at $86.3 million (13.1%).

Court costs: The estimated annual criminal court costs are $47 million statewide, including $4.7 million in Milwaukee County. The annual civil court costs are estimated at $61.7 million statewide, including $6.6 million in Milwaukee County.

Where to find help

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233.

The Sojourner Family Peace Center in Milwaukee operates a 24-hour confidential hotline at (414) 933-2722.

We Are Here Milwaukee provides information on culturally specific organizations serving survivors in Milwaukee at weareheremke.org.

The Women’s Center in Waukesha has a 24-hour hotline at (262) 542-3828.

The Asha Project, which serves African American women in Milwaukee, provides a crisis line from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at (414) 252-0075.

The UMOS Latina Resource Center in Milwaukee offers bilingual, bicultural, domestic violence, sexual assault and anti-human trafficking supportive services and operates a 24-hour hotline at (414) 389-6510.

Our Peaceful Home, which serves Muslim families and is a program of the Milwaukee Muslim Women’s Coalition, operates a crisis line at (414) 727-1090.

The Hmong American Women’s Association, which serves the Hmong and Southeast Asian community, has advocates available at (414) 930-9352 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin has a statewide directory of resources at endabusewi.org/get-help.

