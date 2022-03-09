The cost of gas continues to surge in North Carolina. Is price gouging to blame?

As the conflict in Europe persists, North Carolina residents are experiencing the highest gas prices the state has seen in more than a decade.

Are the high prices really a byproduct of the war in Ukraine or even demand on oil reserves? Or are gas companies taking advantage customers?

According to the North Carolina Department of Justice, price gouging — or charging too much in times of crisis — is against North Carolina law “when a disaster, an emergency or an abnormal market disruption for critical goods and services is declared or proclaimed by the Governor or a municipality.”

Therefore, since no state of emergency has been declared, it cannot be said that gas prices are being gouged.

However, since North Carolina is still under a state of emergency act related to COVID-19, NC Attorney General Josh Stein has jurisdiction to investigate the possibility of price gouging — no matter the reason for the spike in prices.

According to a media report, Stein is paying close attention to complaints now that gas prices have surged.

The most recent data from AAA indicates that the average gas price in North Carolina now stands at $4.12 for regular fuel and $4.95 for diesel. The figures for regular fuel are approximately 56 cents up from last week’s average price and nearly $2.56 up from the average price one year ago.

Surging gas prices aren’t being considered gouging just yet, but customers across the nation are still bearing the brunt of fuel costs. Nonetheless, a new poll from Quinnipiac University shows that 71% of Americans are in favor of banning Russian oil, even if it means paying higher prices for gas.