The Cost of Gas the Year You Were Born

Andrew Lisa
·7 min read
The national average price for a gallon of gasoline is a little more than $4.19, according to AAA. The pump pain is more or less acute depending on your region. The average is still in the low $3s in most of the South and Midwest. The situation is the worst out West, where gas is mostly in the high $4s and even averaging above $5 in a few states, including Nevada and California, the latter of which is approaching $6 a gallon.

Historically speaking, it's not the worst things have ever been, but boy is it close.

Using data from the Department of Energy, GOBankingRates mapped out a chronology of average gas prices for more than 90 years dating back to 1929, giving all but the very oldest Americans a peek at how 2022 stacks up to the year they were born. Then, the team used a calculator from the Bureau of Labor statistics to account for inflation to reveal each year's price per gallon in 2022 money.

Keep reading to learn the cost of gas the year you were born.

1929

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.21

  • In 2022 dollars: $3.53

1930

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.20

  • In 2022 dollars: $3.42

1931

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.17

  • In 2022 dollars: $3.24

1932

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.18

  • In 2022 dollars: $3.81

1933

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.18

  • In 2022 dollars: $4.07

1934

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.19

  • In 2022 dollars: $4.08

1935

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.19

  • In 2022 dollars: $3.99

1936

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.19

  • In 2022 dollars: $3.96

1937

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.20

  • In 2022 dollars: $3.99

1938

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.20

  • In 2022 dollars: $4.08

1939

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.19

  • In 2022 dollars: $3.96

1940

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.18

  • In 2022 dollars: $3.67

1941

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.19

  • In 2022 dollars: $3.72

1942

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.20

  • In 2022 dollars: $3.53

1943

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.21

  • In 2022 dollars: $3.45

1944

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.21

  • In 2022 dollars: $3.43

1945

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.21

  • In 2022 dollars: $3.34

1946

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.21

  • In 2022 dollars: $3.23

1947

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.23

  • In 2022 dollars: $3.01

1948

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.26

  • In 2022 dollars: $3.10

1949

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.27

  • In 2022 dollars: $3.25

1950

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.27

  • In 2022 dollars: $3.26

1951

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.27

  • In 2022 dollars: $3.00

1952

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.27

  • In 2022 dollars: $2.93

1953

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.29

  • In 2022 dollars: $3.11

1954

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.29

  • In 2022 dollars: $3.10

1955

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.29

  • In 2022 dollars: $3.12

1956

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.30

  • In 2022 dollars: $3.17

1957

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.31

  • In 2022 dollars: $3.17

1958

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.30

  • In 2022 dollars: $2.98

1959

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.31

  • In 2022 dollars: $3.06

1960

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.31

  • In 2022 dollars: $3.01

1961

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.31

  • In 2022 dollars: $2.99

1962

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.31

  • In 2022 dollars: $2.95

1963

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.30

  • In 2022 dollars: $2.82

1964

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.30

  • In 2022 dollars: $2.78

1965

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.31

  • In 2022 dollars: $2.82

1966

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.32

  • In 2022 dollars: $2.84

1967

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.33

  • In 2022 dollars: $2.85

1968

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.34

  • In 2022 dollars: $2.82

1969

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.35

  • In 2022 dollars: $2.75

1970

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.36

  • In 2022 dollars: $2.67

1971

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.36

  • In 2022 dollars: $2.55

1972

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.36

  • In 2022 dollars: $2.48

1973

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.39

  • In 2022 dollars: $2.54

1974

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.53

  • In 2022 dollars: $3.11

1975

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.57

  • In 2022 dollars: $3.06

1976

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.59

  • In 2022 dollars: $2.99

1977

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.62

  • In 2022 dollars: $2.94

1978

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.63

  • In 2022 dollars: $2.78

1979

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.86

  • In 2022 dollars: $3.42

1980

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $1.19

  • In 2022 dollars: $4.14

1981

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $1.31

  • In 2022 dollars: $4.16

1982

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $1.22

  • In 2022 dollars: $3.62

1983

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $1.16

  • In 2022 dollars: $3.35

1984

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $1.13

  • In 2022 dollars: $3.13

1985

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $1.12

  • In 2022 dollars: $2.99

1986

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.86

  • In 2022 dollars: $2.26

1987

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.90

  • In 2022 dollars: $2.28

1988

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.90

  • In 2022 dollars: $2.19

1989

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $1.00

  • In 2022 dollars: $2.32

1990

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $1.15

  • In 2022 dollars: $2.55

1991

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $1.14

  • In 2022 dollars: $2.41

1992

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $1.13

  • In 2022 dollars: $2.32

1993

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $1.11

  • In 2022 dollars: $2.21

1994

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $1.11

  • In 2022 dollars: $2.16

1995

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $1.15

  • In 2022 dollars: $2.17

1996

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $1.23

  • In 2022 dollars: $2.26

1997

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $1.23

  • In 2022 dollars: $2.21

1998

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $1.06

  • In 2022 dollars: $1.87

1999

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $1.17

  • In 2022 dollars: $2.02

2000

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $1.51

  • In 2022 dollars: $2.52

2001

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $1.46

  • In 2022 dollars: $2.36

2002

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $1.36

  • In 2022 dollars: $2.17

2003

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $1.59

  • In 2022 dollars: $2.49

2004

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $1.88

  • In 2022 dollars: $2.85

2005

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $2.30

  • In 2022 dollars: $3.40

2006

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $2.59

  • In 2022 dollars: $3.67

2007

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $2.80

  • In 2022 dollars: $3.86

2008

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $3.27

  • In 2022 dollars: $4.30

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Cost of Gas the Year You Were Born

