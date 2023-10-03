The cost of hiring a nanny – and how to lower the bill

The average wage of a UK nanny rose by 11pc in the past year to hit £2,999 a month - CHP

When you imagine hiring someone to look after your children, it’s delightful to envisage a picturesque, smartly-dressed nanny pulling a coat stand from their bag.

The reality, however, is a little different – and much more costly than in your dream scenario. How much you pay for a nanny depends on where you live and your specific agreement, but the average wage of a UK nanny has jumped to nearly £3,000 a month.

And it’s not just the salary that you will be on the hook for. You never saw Mr Banks paying Mary Poppins’s national insurance bill or pension contribution, but it’s all part of the deal if you decide that a nanny is the right option for you.

Here are the pitfalls of having a nanny (and whether you can avoid them).

How much a nanny costs

Hiring a nanny is one of the most expensive forms of childcare. The average wage of a UK nanny rose by 11pc in the past year to hit £2,999 a month, according to Nannytax, a payroll service.

The increase is down to higher demand, driven partly by a lack of nursery places as well as a rise in the number of parents working long or unusual hours.

Figures from Ofsted show that the number of childcare places fell by 24,500 in the year to March, and nearly one in ten of those who employ a nanny said they did so because they could not secure a nursery place.

Some 57pc said they needed “wraparound” care.

“It’s the busiest we’ve ever seen it,” said Frankie Gray from the nanny agency Harmony at Home. “Mums are going back to work earlier than planned to increase their household income, but have been confronted by exceptionally long waiting lists for nurseries.

“Supply is still an issue because so many childcare providers left the profession during the pandemic.”

How much you pay will depend on where you are based. In the north east, nannies charge an average of £12.36 an hour (or a salary of about £25,710 for a 40-hour week), while in London you should expect to pay £16.50 an hour.

You will need to cover tax and pension contributions

When you hire a nanny, you become their employer. This is because the Government classes nannies – whether they are full-time or part-time – as employees, rather than independent contractors.

This means you are responsible for all the things a typical employer would be, such as national insurance, tax, pension contributions, holiday days, sick pay and maternity/paternity benefits.

The biggest responsibilities are national insurance contributions and a pension.

You will have to pay 15.05pc of your nanny’s salary over £9,100 in national insurance contributions, and – providing your nanny is over the age of 22, works full-time and earns more than £10,000 – at least 3pc of their salary as a pension contribution.

Not only is this added hassle, but it’s added costs, too.

According to Nannytax, a nanny on a yearly salary of £25,000 would actually cost you £27,760 after you have paid your employer national insurance and pension contributions. A nanny on £40,000 a year would cost you £45,277.

Your nanny will also be entitled to paid holiday – usually five and a half weeks if they are full-time – and statutory sick pay of £109.40 a week for up to 28 weeks, both paid by you.

Maternity or paternity pay is a statutory right, but can be claimed from the Government so doesn’t come out of your pocket.

If you need back-up childcare during any of these periods, however, this would obviously increase your childcare bill, too.

How to reduce the cost of a nanny

When it comes to the cost of a nanny, there are ways you can lower your bill.

Many families opt to pair up with another family and share a nanny, according to Kirsty Wild from Nannytax. This might be splitting the nanny’s time, or the nanny looks after both sets of children in one family’s home.

However, while this does lower your day-to-day cost, it doesn’t relieve you of the responsibilities – you can’t nanny share with a family and leave the employment and tax side up to them.

Wild said: “Although the nanny is shared, families will need to keep everything separate when it comes to paperwork and payment. Each family must register with HMRC as an employer and pay the nanny at least the minimum wage.”

To save money, the online marketplace Care suggests that you offer your nanny additional benefits in exchange for a lower pay rate, such as more paid time off or allowing them to bring their own children or grandchildren to work with them, or adjust your schedule so you can keep the same nanny but for less hours.

Take advantage of tax benefits, too. If both parents are working, or a single parent is working, then you might be eligible for the tax-free childcare scheme.

You have to choose an Ofsted-registered provider, so this might limit your choice of nannies, but you could save up to £2,000 a year in childcare costs. To be eligible, you or your partner cannot earn more than £100,000.

When it comes to the responsibilities of hiring a nanny, there’s little you can do. Even if you hire through an agency or share a nanny, you usually still become the nanny’s employer.

If you’re happy to spend a bit more money, you could consider using a payroll service, such as Nannytax.

It costs £276 a year, and the company will register with HMRC for you, complete your payroll records, provide payslips, submit quarterly summaries of tax and national insurance to HMRC and help more generally with any pay and employment-related issues.

Consider a childminder

If you’re happy to give up the nanny dream, a childminder could help you avoid both the cost and the responsibilities of hiring a nanny. And with the right childminder, you could get a similar level of care for your child.

“If your vision of childminders dates back to your own childhood, when your mum’s friend would help out with the school runs, think again,” said Lisa Holmes, a childcare expert from Tiney, an online childcare platform.

“A childminder is a well-trained, regulated early years professional.”

With a childminder, 25 hours of childcare costs an average of £126.59, according to the Coram Family and Childcare Trust. A nanny costing £14 an hour (the average in the UK) would cost £350 for the same time.

You also won’t pay your childminder’s national insurance or pension contributions, or have the hassle of a payroll system.

The compromise is, of course, that your child is likely to receive less one-on-one care than if you hired a nanny solely for your child or children.

But the care they receive is still likely to be good: childminders are regulated the same way larger nurseries are, are typically inspected by Ofsted and follow the same Early Years Foundation Stage curriculum as nurseries and preschools.

If you choose a childminder through an agency such as Tiney, there will also be extra inspections and a further layer of protection.

“Aside from the costs and administration involved with a nanny, there’s also the question of the quality of the care, as nannies do not need to be Ofsted-registered,” said Holmes.

“If it’s the thought of your child being cared for on ‘home turf’ that appeals to you most, you could always consider local childminders who look after children in equally family-centered homes.”

