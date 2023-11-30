Cost of housing top issue for Florida voters ahead of 2024 election, poll shows

In 1992, political consultant James Carville coined the phrase “The economy, stupid” as a way to describe the top issue before voters.

Now with the 2024 election less than a year away, a new poll from the University of North Florida’s Public Opinion Research Lab shows its housing on the mind of Florida voters.

“In the last year, housing costs, and now property insurance, have emerged as pressing issues to Floridians,” said PORL faculty director and professor of political science Dr. Michael Binder of UNF. “Insurance companies are most responsible in the minds of these Florida voters, but there seems to be plenty of blame to go around.”

The poll found 26% of voters rating “housing costs” as the most important issue facing Florida, followed by the economy/jobs/inflation (25%), with all other options coming in at less than 10%.

As for the state’s ongoing insurance crisis, 30% of respondents blamed insurance companies, followed by fraud 15%, with natural disasters and Gov. Ron DeSantis each coming in at 13% for the crisis.

On the issue of abortion, UNF asked for the proposed amendment to the state constitution which would protect the right to an abortion, with 62% of those surveyed saying they would support the measure including 53% of Republicans and 58% of independents.

“If this amendment does make it on the ballot, initiatives like this one need a supermajority of 60% in order to pass, and it looks like the proposed abortion amendment is right at that threshold among these respondents,” said Binder. “Even among registered Republicans, 53% would vote to protect abortion rights in Florida, with just 39% voting no.”

When it came to favorability for politicians, none fared well.

President Joe Biden’s favorability was just 34%, with 12% of Democrats listing their view as “very unfavorable.”

DeSantis, who one year ago was reelected with almost 60% of the vote, fared better than President Biden, but was underwater as well with only 47% of respondents holding a favorable view of the governor.

Former President Donald Trump was split at 49% favorable and 49% unfavorable.

Meanwhile, Sen. Rick Scott, who is seeking his second term in Congress found his favorability at just 40% with 48% rating the former governor unfavorable.

As for Scott’s expected opponent in the upcoming US Senate race, former U.S. Representative Debbie Mucarsel-Powell is largely unknown, with 48% of respondents unsure of an opinion.

