The Cost of Internet Across the US — And How To Lower Your Bill

How much does internet cost? A quick Google search may show that internet plans across the nation can range from $35 to $40 per month, but this doesn’t take into account the cost of higher speeds or activation and equipment fees.

With these extra expenses in mind, the average internet cost is closer to $61.07 in the U.S., according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. But internet costs vary widely from state to state — and from urban to rural areas. Let’s take a closer look at what you can expect to pay for internet based on where you live and how you can lower your bill if needed.

Starting Costs for Internet State by State

According to data from AllConnect and BroadBand, here are the starting costs for monthly internet plans by state. Starting prices can vary depending on whether you get DSL, fiber or cable. Unsurprisingly, states with fewer urban areas — such as South Dakota and Alaska — tend to have higher starting prices.

  • Alabama: $29.99 to $55

  • Alaska: $40 to $74.99

  • Arizona: $19.99 to $50

  • Arkansas: $30 to $55

  • California: $29.99 to $55

  • Colorado: $25 to $50

  • Connecticut: $30 to $49.99

  • Delaware: $19.99 to 49.99

  • Florida: $30 to $55

  • Georgia: $19.99 to $55

  • Hawaii: $39.99 to $49.99

  • Idaho: $50

  • Illinois: $29.99 to $55

  • Indiana: $29.99 to $55

  • Iowa: $19.99 to $50

  • Kansas: $49.99 to $65

  • Kentucky: $39.99 to $55

  • Louisiana: $29.99 to $55

  • Maine: $28.69 to $54.95

  • Maryland: $19.99 to $65

  • Massachusetts: $19.99 to $49.99

  • Michigan: $24.99 to $55

  • Minnesota: $15 to $59.99

  • Mississippi: $30 to $55

  • Missouri: $30 to $55

  • Montana: $30 to $60

  • Nebraska: $30 to $50

  • Nevada: $30 to $49.99

  • New Hampshire: $19.99 to $49.99

  • New Jersey: $24.99 to $49.99

  • New Mexico: $25

  • New York: $19.99 to $49.99

  • North Carolina: $19.99 to $55

  • North Dakota: $27.86 to $66.50

  • Ohio: $19.99 to $55

  • Oklahoma: $29.99 to $49.95

  • Oregon: $29.99 to $49.99

  • Pennsylvania: $19.99 to $49.99

  • Rhode Island: $49.99

  • South Carolina: $19.99 to $55

  • South Dakota: $44.95 to $64.95

  • Tennessee: $29.99 to $70

  • Texas: $35 to $49.99

  • Utah: $34.99 to $50

  • Vermont: $34.95 to $62

  • Virginia: $20 to $49.99

  • Washington: $29.99 to $69.96

  • West Virginia: $25 to $49.99

  • Wisconsin: $35 to $55

  • Wyoming: $40 to $69.95

How To Lower Your Internet Costs

Are you paying too much for internet? There are several things you can do to lower your bill.

Compare Providers

Don’t assume your current provider has the best price. Compare similar plans from other companies to get the best deal.

“If you’re not fully utilizing the internet speed for features you’re paying for, it may be a sign that you’re paying too much,” said Shyam Pradheep, general manager at Zogo, a financial literacy platform.

If your landlord charges you for internet, ask them if they’re willing to switch to a more affordable plan.

“The landlord is under no legal obligation to find you a cheaper internet provider, so asking in a friendly and cooperative manner will maximize your chances of success,” said Paul Davies, founding director of About Mortgages.

Negotiate With Your Provider

“One of the most effective ways to lower your internet bill without sacrificing the service you need is to negotiate with your current provider,” Pradheep said. “You can contact their customer service and ask about any discounts or promotional offers that are currently available.”

Ask if you can get a discount for bundling other services — such as cable or mobile lines — with your internet.

Switch Plans

If you find yourself regularly exceeding your data cap, consider upgrading to an unlimited plan or switching to a provider with a zero-penalty plan, Pradheep recommended.

The opposite is true, too. If you don’t use your internet that often, try to downgrade to a more affordable plan with lower bandwidth.

Use Public Wi-Fi When Possible

If you regularly use public Wi-Fi, you may find you can comfortably switch to a more affordable plan with basic service. Just be careful not to share sensitive information online when connected to an unsecured public network.

Buy Instead of Rent the Tech You Need

“It might also save you in the long run to purchase your own modem and router instead of renting them from your provider,” Pradheep said.

Just realize that purchasing your own internet hardware may cost you more upfront, so you may need to save a bit first.

Review Your Monthly Statements

Be sure to regularly review your monthly bill and look for any unnecessary or inaccurate charges.

Check to make sure your statements also reflect the discounts your provider has promised you. For example, if the company previously guaranteed you a discounted rate but then sent you a bill at the full rate, call to explain the situation and ask them to amend the bill.

