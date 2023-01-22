Cost-of-living: Crumlin hub opens warm bank amid cold snap

As temperatures plummeted this week, a community hub in County Antrim came into its own as a place to stay warm.

Crumlin Community Hub is one of many public spaces across Northern Ireland opening as so-called "warm banks" amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Karen Irvine and her friend Margaret Corbet met in the centre for breakfast between snow showers on Wednesday.

"It saves you having to put the heating on, you can come round here and it's opened all day," Margaret said.

Karen agreed that visiting the centre saved her from sitting at home in the cold.

Over a cup of tea, the friends spoke about the rising costs of energy and groceries.

They said the community hub was a safe space where people could make use of the food larder.

"A member of staff brings you in and there's fruit, potatoes, bread and different things," Karen said.

"There are no questions, it's just straight in and straight out."

Karen Irvine said the hub was a safe space

So-called warm banks have been set up as the cost of living has risen, with people facing higher energy costs among other rising bills.

The hub opens six days a week as a "warm and well space" to help tackle food and fuel poverty.

"Sometimes families don't ask for help, people can be proud but the hub is great," Karen said.

Neither women have received their £600 energy support payment but both said they were planning to use the money to pay for oil and coal.

Margaret said she hoped the voucher would be coming soon.

Heating or eating

The director of the hub, Siobhan Murphy, revealed the centre had seen a lot of people having to choose between heating or eating.

"It's hard enough out there with the cost of everything increasing without them having to worry about weather like this and having to sit in the house freezing," she said.

"It's a real dilemma, it's something that's happening to a lot of people, more people than you can imagine.

"It's not just people on benefits, people working are having the same issue."