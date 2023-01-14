Cost-of-living: 'It's me or the dog' sees shelters under stress

January's financial pressures are nothing new but amid the cost-of-living crisis difficult decisions are being made in many homes across Northern Ireland.

Rescue organisations are reporting a soaring demand as struggling pet owners surrender their animals.

They say many owners are finding it hard to cover basic needs such as food and medication as costs rise.

At Crosskennan Lane Animal Sanctuary in County Antrim, Carol Workman says they have been operating a "one in one out" system for the past year and are now experiencing huge demand after the Christmas period.

The sanctuary cares for a wide range of animals, including dogs, cats, rabbits, pigs, goats and horses.

"This year it's hit double for most and for many people the only option they can think of is to give their pet to us," she says.

Animal shelters are feeling the pressure as owners can no longer afford to keep their pets

That is problematic as Crosskennan often cannot help due to its own financial situation.

"We are facing all the same problems as ordinary pet owners but on a larger scale," says Ms Workman.

"Feed costs have been on the rise steadily and simple things like cat litter have become a premium or impossible to get for us.

"Many of our regular suppliers have just stopped supplying as they cannot make a profit on the retail cost and that means we can't get or else have to buy from somewhere else at a premium cost," she explains.

"The washing machine and dryer is constantly running and we've had to invest in electric radiators in some places as our boiler is broken and needs to be completely replaced but we don't have the funds for that."

Ms Workman says the sanctuary is regularly contacted by owners requesting they take in sick pets who need regular medication.

"A lot of people we have spoken to have been saying they need to give up their pet because they can't afford the vet… so it's a pre-emptive motion for many we've spoken to, to rehome before they potentially cost money."

Crosskennan Lane says this January has "hit double" for them with cost-of-living demands

She describes the situation as "distressing for all involved" - the animals, their owners and the sanctuary - as the staff try and assist those in need but they have had to be strict on numbers.

"We've offered budgeting help and, where we can, help with food donations.

"The truth is many people believe that if they get rid of their pet that they will be OK financially and so they don't want to accept anything other than us taking their animal in."

Danielle Magee says she is aware of animals being abandoned at vets as owners struggle with medical expenses

Fiona McFarland, president of the British Veterinary Association's Northern Ireland branch, says she is increasingly concerned by reports from vets who are seeing animal welfare being compromised as owners put off seeking medical care due to financial worries.

"Delaying treatment can lead to issues getting worse, more medical care and expense, and potentially increased suffering for the animal, so we encourage owners to talk to their vet early if they have concerns," she says.

"We would urge owners to speak to their vet if they are concerned about costs, as they do understand it is a difficult time and can discuss different options to help owners make the best decision, taking all circumstances into consideration and keeping the pet's welfare as the priority."

'Drowning with the numbers'

Danielle Magee from Friends of Rescue, based in Londonderry, says they are "definitely seeing an increase in people needing to surrender due to not being able to afford to care for their pet anymore, with some due to literally being made homeless."

"Those who are surrendered specifically because medical bills cannot be afforded are sadly sometimes left at a vets and just not picked up and rescues are left to pick up the pieces."

Friends of Rescue is entirely foster-based and say they are lucky to avoid traditional shelter overheads but are still impacted by high fuel costs as they transport animals across the country.

Ms Magee says Dogs Trust's decision to alter their subsidised neutering scheme for those on means-tested benefits has had a "huge impact" on rescue demands.

In a statement, the charity told BBC News NI that it made changes to the scheme in May 2022, allowing it "to direct help in a more focused way", including to dogs in the rescue system, such as those within Northern Ireland's local authority pounds.

"In doing so, we are able to ensure that our funds are spent effectively and with maximum impact.

"We know the cost-of-living crisis is having an impact on dog owners.

"Last year, Dogs Trust received over 50,000 enquiries from desperate dog owners asking us to take in their dog - the highest annual number of handover requests in our history," it said.

Costs associated with neutering pets has seen an influx of litters, exacerbating the situation at shelters

"This is a double whammy because our own neutering costs have tripled and then it has also resulted in many people not being able to afford to neuter their dog and more accidental litters happening, with rescues again picking up the pieces when puppies cannot be sold and are surrendered," Ms Magee explains.

"We are all drowning with the numbers of animals being surrendered to rescues and to pounds with the majority of the public not knowing that dogs are literally euthanised if the pound is full, which is every single day.

"It's honestly heart-breaking, we feel like a broken record."