Cost of living: Energy suppliers failing vulnerable customers - Ofgem

Kevin Peachey - Cost of living correspondent
·4 min read
Woman reads bill
Woman reads bill

Energy suppliers have been failing vulnerable customers, the sector's watchdog has said, as people face a cold and costly winter.

Regulator Ofgem has ordered improvements after it found problems at all 17 firms as part of a review.

Among its findings were examples of firms setting debt repayments so high that customers decided not to top-up their pre-payment meters.

But some of the suppliers hit back at Ofgem's "incomplete" review.

Consumer groups described the regulator's report as "hugely concerning" at a time when people were being hit by bills double the level of last winter amid the soaring cost of living.

Ofgem said some of the worst examples of poor practice included suppliers failing to read the meters of customers who could not do so themselves.

It also found that some vulnerable customers were unable to contact their supplier to top up their meter or to request support credit.

In some cases, debt repayment rates were set so high that vulnerable customers self-disconnected - in other words, did not top-up their prepayment meter when the credit ran out.

Five suppliers - Good Energy, Outfox, So Energy, Tru Energy and Utilita - were found to have "severe weaknesses", which prompted a strong response from some of the firms.

"Moderate weaknesses" were found at suppliers E (Gas & Electricity), Ecotricity, Green Energy UK, Octopus and Shell.

Ofgem said that seven others had shown minor weaknesses, including British Gas, Bulb, EDF, E.ON, Ovo, Scottish Power and Utility Warehouse.

Neil Lawrence, Ofgem's director of retail. said "most suppliers" took their responsibility to protect vulnerable customers seriously and added firms had launched new initiatives - including dedicated phone lines.

But he added: "We've seen a number of failings across the board which need to be urgently addressed.

"It's going to be a very challenging winter for everyone and customers must be confident they are getting the help and support they need."

A pre-payment meter
Almost 7.4 million people in Britain use prepayment meters for their energy

It is Ofgem's third review into various aspects of suppliers' treatment of customers. The first demanded action on soaring direct debit demands and the second found more help was needed on payment plans for those struggling to pay.

This latest review required suppliers to give evidence about how they identified and kept records of customers in a vulnerable situation, and whether they were added to a priority register for help.

Suppliers also gave information about free gas safety checks and vulnerable prepayment meter customers.

All 17 suppliers which submitted data to the regulator were told they had to improve their practices.

Ofgem said that in general, there were risks that people were not identified as vulnerable and given the support they were entitled to.

But questions have been raised for the regulator itself, which has been accused of being asleep at the wheel when bills are soaring and suppliers failing.

In response, it said it had moved to proactive methods, rather than waiting for issues to be reported.

Suppliers hit back

To help households with higher bills, the government introduced a cap to limited price rises, meaning a typical home pays £2,500 a year for gas and electricity. However, the cap is on the unit price of energy, so those with higher usage will pay more.

This cap has been extended for 12 months from April, but will be at a higher level, so a typical household will pay £3,000 a year. Various cost-of-living payments have been announced to protect the more vulnerable, but charities and consumer groups have warned that many will still face a particularly tough time this winter.

Rocio Concha, from consumer group Which?, said suppliers needed to up their game to help people on the lowest incomes.

"It is hugely concerning to see Ofgem has found that so many energy firms are falling short on the support they provide to their most vulnerable customers," she added.

However, Energy UK, which represents suppliers, said many firms had gone beyond what they were required to do by the regulator.

"Identifying and supporting vulnerable customers is already a top priority," said Dhara Vyas, director of advocacy at Energy UK.

"Our members have responded swiftly to Ofgem's review - including providing additional documentation to demonstrate where processes were already in place, and will continue to look at all the ways they can make sure people get the help and support they need."

Some of the suppliers named as having the biggest problems reacted strongly to Ofgem's report.

Simon Oscroft, co-founder of So Energy, said: "Over the course of the last months and weeks, we have provided Ofgem with extensive additional information related to this review and we are disappointed that Ofgem has proceeded on the basis of incomplete information, and in a manner that may now cause vulnerable customers unnecessary concern."

A spokesman for Utilita said: "Ofgem's report does not represent where we are as a business today, nor does it acknowledge the significant progress we have made - and are making - since its initial assessment in early summer."

The BBC has contacted Good Energy, Outfox and Tru Energy for comment.

Household energy use graphic
Household energy use graphic

Recommended Stories

  • First and only certified electric plane in the world arrives in Canada

    Electric planes are expected to become cheaper than conventional gas motor aircraft in the future due to renewable energy and simpler maintenance.

  • The Crypto Market Is Weak, but These 3 Tokens Are Absolutely Plunging

    These three cryptos are among the biggest decliners in a market that can't seem to find its footing.

  • Scores dead as earthquake hits Indonesia

    STORY: A 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia’s West Java province on Monday, killing scores and reducing buildings to rubble.The quake struck on land in Cianjur town, which is located about 45 miles from the capital Jakarta.Hundreds have been injured.With hospitals having to treat many outside.Herman Shuerman is a local government official.He said over 700 people are injured, but it was difficult to keep count.Rescue efforts were underway, with rescuers trying to reach survivors trapped under rubble.But officials have warned that electricity is down in certain areas, disrupting communications efforts.And that access to some areas had been blocked by landslides, hampering evacuation efforts.In less than two hours after the quake hit, 25 aftershocks were recorded, according to the weather and geophysics agency (BMKG).In Jakarta offices were evacuated, with workers saying they felt the buildings shake. Indonesia straddles the so-called "Pacific Ring of Fire" - a highly seismic active zone - meaning it is prone to earthquakes.

  • South Korea's Yoon suspends media briefing amid row over banning broadcaster

    South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Monday suspended his near-daily media briefings amid a spat over banning a major TV broadcaster's reporters from boarding the presidential plane for what he called "malicious" and "fake" news. Yoon's office barred a crew from MBC from riding in the plane with him during a Southeast Asia visit earlier this month, alleging biased coverage of recent controversies. The end of the free-wheeling briefings came three days after an MBC reporter shouted a question to Yoon asking what was "malicious" about their reporting, to which Yoon walked off without an answer.

  • Occidental Petroleum Corporation's (NYSE:OXY) institutional investors lost 4.1% last week but have benefitted from longer-term gains

    If you want to know who really controls Occidental Petroleum Corporation ( NYSE:OXY ), then you'll have to look at the...

  • Thousands of Meta workers signed up to Blind the day before Mark Zuckerberg announced mass layoffs

    About 7,000 Meta staff joined the anonymous forum in the past two weeks, meaning about three quarters of the workforce now has an account, Blind said.

  • ‘Stealth workers’ lying to their bosses about where they work are costing companies tons of money

    Workers are lying about being digital nomads, and it's coming at a cost: One boss estimated his loss at $500,000.

  • 12 Fastest Growing Economies in Africa

    In this article, we will take a look at 12 fastest growing economies in Africa. If you want to see more of the fastest growing economies in Africa, go directly to the 5 Fastest Growing Economies in Africa. Africa’s economy started recovering in 2021 following the disastrous consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. Its gross domestic […]

  • Intel Foundry Leader to Depart, Shaking Up Gelsinger’s Turnaround Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. executive Randhir Thakur, who oversaw a key part of the company’s comeback plan -- its push into the contract-manufacturing industry -- is leaving the chipmaker. Most Read from BloombergSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnUS Stocks Drop With Fed Policy, China in Focus: Markets WrapMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineBeyond Meat Plant’s Dirty Conditions Revealed in

  • Elizabeth Holmes and Sam Bankman-Fried: How wunderkinds go wild

    Theranos' Elizabeth Holmes and FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried were two tech entrepreneurs who rose and fell on bad decision-making. Coaching may have prevented disaster.

  • Russians irritated by Ukrainian air defence; they try to find out its positions

    Russia is trying to figure out the positions of the Ukrainian air defence systems, said Nataliia Humeniuk, spokeswoman for the press centre of the Operational Command Pivden (South). Source: Nataliia Humeniuk during the 24/7 national joint newscast Quote: "They [the occupiers - ed.

  • Russia Loses 90% of Its Key European Oil Market Before Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- With just two weeks to go until European Union sanctions come into force, Russia has already lost more than 90% of its market in the bloc’s northern countries, previously the mainstay of shipments from the Baltic and Arctic terminals.Russia shipped just 95,000 barrels a day to Rotterdam — its only remaining European destination for seaborne deliveries outside the Mediterranean/Black Sea basin — in the four weeks to Nov. 18. That’s down from more than 1.2 million barrels a day sent

  • New FTX CEO Paid $1,300 an Hour, Court Filings Show

    Non-executive directors hired in the wake of the crypto exchange’s collapse are earning $50,000 a month – but the fees may pale in comparison to the overall costs of corporate restructuring.

  • Boeing, Southwest defeat class actions over 737 MAX safety

    (Reuters) -A U.S. appeals court on Monday threw out class-action lawsuits accusing Boeing Co and Southwest Airlines Co of covering up a fatal flaw in the design of the Boeing 737 MAX 8 plane, and ordered that the litigation be dismissed. In a 3-0 decision, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans said four classes of passengers who claimed they were overcharged on nearly 200 million Southwest and American Airlines tickets over 18 months could not prove they were harmed, depriving federal courts of jurisdiction. Brian Dunne, whose law firm represented the plaintiffs, declined to comment.

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger’s Rich Compensation Package Revealed, Company Says Bob Chapek Fired ‘Without Cause’

    Bob Iger stunned the entertainment industry when he reassumed his role as the CEO of the Walt Disney Company on Sunday night. The former Disney chief will earn a $1 million base salary for going back to his old job, according to public filings. But that pact could grow a lot richer if Iger and […]

  • 7 Side Hustles That Could Earn You $10,000 or More in 2023

    If you want to earn extra income outside of your 9 to 5, a side hustle could be the solution. Side hustles are typically part-time jobs that fit your schedule, skill set, and lifestyle. Finding the right side gig often depends on your interests and how much time and energy you have to devote to an additional venture.

  • FTX Bankruptcy Filing: 'No Amounts' Will Be Paid to SBF or His Inner Circle

    The wording even specified that nobody with a "familial relationship" with SBF or the recently fired execs would receive payment from FTX.

  • Retiring baby boomers are getting wiped out by inflation and a volatile stock market: ‘It’s extremely scary’

    The average 401(k) balance has dropped 23% from a year ago. That has big implications for baby boomers who recently retired or are about to.

  • Lula to start job interviews for Petrobras overhaul, sources say

    Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva begins interviews this week with candidates to run oil firm Petrobras, people familiar with the talks said, kicking off what may be a rocky few months for the state-controlled company. Lula, who takes office on Jan. 1, has already signaled plans for a dramatic overhaul of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known. Prepped since 2019, the plan was ready to be implemented next year had Jair Bolsonaro been reelected, according to some of its makers.

  • Jaguar-Land Rover Plans to Hire Hundreds of Laid Off Twitter, Amazon and Meta Employees

    If you’re a tech worker looking for a new job because you used to work at Twitter, Amazon or Meta, you might want to check out Jaguar-Land Rover. The company is reportedly looking to hire hundreds of engineers to work on and develop electric vehicles and artificial intelligence.