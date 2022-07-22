Cost of living: Families cut back on fuel and clothes as prices rise

Shoppers

Families are cutting back on fuel and clothing as rising prices make them question what they can afford, new figures suggest.

Petrol and diesel sales fell by 4.3% in June as prices at the pumps hit new records, monthly retail data shows.

Clothing sales dropped by 4.7%, as UK inflation reached new highs.

Retailers told the Office for National Statistics the figures indicated people were cutting back on spending due to concerns over what they could afford.

Prices in the UK are currently rising at their fastest rate for more than 40 years.

Inflation - the rate at which prices rise - jumped to 9.4% in June, with the increasing cost of petrol and food putting pressure on households' finances.

Although overall retail sales remain above their pre-pandemic levels, "the broader trend is one of decline", said Heather Bovill at the ONS.

"Clothing purchases dipped along with household goods, with retailers suggesting consumers cutting back on spending due to higher prices and concerns around affordability," she said.

"Fuel sales fell back considerably with retailers reporting the record high prices at the pump hitting sales," the deputy director for surveys and economic indicators added.

Woman at a petrol pump

Fuel prices have soared in recent months, driven by the war in Ukraine and moves by a number of countries to reduce their dependence on Russian oil.

Average petrol prices rose by 18.1p per litre in June, the ONS said, the largest monthly rise on record. Diesel prices also soared by 12.7p per litre.

It led to the average family car costing more than £100 to fill up, according to the RAC.

However, the AA said this week that lower wholesale costs of fuel were leading to cheaper prices at the pumps, though they still remain much higher than last year.

Stocking up on sausage rolls

Food sales was the only figure to see a boost in June, with volumes rising by 3.1% largely driven by the Queen's Platinum Jubilee bank holiday celebrations.

"After a fall in May, food sales picked up due to the Jubilee celebrations, but this was the only sector to report an increase," Ms Bovill said.

Paul Dales, chief UK economist at research firm Capital Economics, said the jump in food sales "was surely due to people stocking up on sausages rolls, cakes and alcohol for jubilee street parties".

But he added that the extra bank holiday "also appears to have meant people spent less time shopping for other items", such as clothing and household goods.