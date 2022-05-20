Cost of living in focus as Australia's election race hits final stretch

FILE PHOTO: Australian incumbent Prime Minister Scott Morrison
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kirsty Needham
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Scott Morrison
    30th Prime Minister of Australia
  • Anthony Albanese
    Australian politician

By Kirsty Needham

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison criss-crossed the country in a final day of campaigning, insisting he could still win Saturday's election despite polls pointing to a change of government or hung parliament.

Morrison and Labor Opposition leader Anthony Albanese targeted marginal seats in the final 48 hours of the six-week campaign as data showed wages growth being outstripped by inflation, and record low unemployment - fodder for competing claims on who would best manage the economy.

An Ipsos opinion poll published by the Australian Financial Review showed Labor leading Morrison's ruling Liberal-National coalition 53% to 47% on a two-party preferred basis, where votes are ranked by preference and distributed to the highest two candidates.

Labor's primary vote shrunk to 36% to the coalition's 35%, with minor parties and independents attracting nearly a third of voters, raising the prospect of a minority government.

Morrison, in a blitz of media interviews on Friday morning, said he could still win, and pointed to his economic competence.

"What I've demonstrated over these last three years - not everybody's agreed with me... and not everybody likes me - but that's not the point. The point is, who can manage the nation's finances to keep downward pressure on rising interest rates, downward pressure on cost of living?" he said on ABC News Breakfast, before campaigning in Western Australia.

Albanese campaigned with former Labor Prime Minister Julia Gillard in the South Australian capital of Adelaide on Friday morning.

In 2010, after the election delivered a hung parliament, Gillard only formed government after extended negotiations with independents and minor parties.

In key Liberal seats, the biggest threat is a wave of independent candidates, mostly female, campaigning for action on climate change after some of the worst floods and fires to hit Australia.

Another challenge for the major parties is a A$40 million advertising blitz by billionaire Clive Palmer's United Australia Party, which is fielding candidates nationally.

ABC election analyst Antony Green said unlike the previous election, Palmer's advertising blitz hadn't singled out Labor for attack, which could impact preference flows and the result.

Election rules were changed on Friday to allow all voters who tested positive for COVID-19 to vote by telephone, removing a cut-off of Wednesday.

More than 6.5 million pre-poll or postal votes were already cast out of 17 million eligible voters in Australia's compulsory voting system.

COST OF LIVING BATTLES

Morrison pledged to become "inclusive and bring more people with us" if re-elected, after polling showed his personality could be a hurdle for the Liberal vote, particularly women.

The government has also played up its credentials in supporting the economy through the COVID-19 pandemic, pointing to data on Thursday showing Australia's jobless rate fell to 3.9% in April, the lowest in 48 years.

Labor said businesses had struggled to find workers after Australia's borders were closed and highlighted other data that showed wages had grown just 2.4%, the lowest since 1998. It wants to boost the minimum wage to keep pace with inflation of 5.1%.

Albanese said the data showed "how tough families are doing it around Australia".

"They're thinking to themselves how do I pay my bills? How do I pay my rent? How do I afford food and the essentials of life?" he told reporters in Sydney on Thursday.

Morrison began the campaign putting his hawkish stance on China as an electoral strength, but was accused by Labor of making Australia "less secure" after China struck a security pact with the neighbouring Solomon Islands.

Labor has pledged consistency on China policy. Albanese said if he wins on Saturday, he intends to travel to Tokyo for a meeting of the Quad security group of the United States, Japan and India, scheduled just three days later.

(Reporting by Kirsty Needham; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Australian leaders focus on undecided voters in final campaign push

    Australia's political leaders raced to get their message out to undecided voters in marginal seats on Thursday, two days before a general election, with economic problems dominating the last stretch of a tough campaign. The election has become too close to call, polls issued on Wednesday showed, as the ruling conservative coalition narrowed the gap with the main opposition Labor Party. Centre-left Labor has put spiking inflation and slow growth in wages at the forefront of its campaign, while Prime Minister Scott Morrison-led Liberal-National coalition has urged voters to focus on unemployment, at its lowest since 1974.

  • Samsung leader Lee excused from trial hearing as Biden to tour S.Korea chip plant

    Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee has been excused from attending an accounting fraud trial hearing on Friday, a court spokesperson said, as he is expected to host the U.S. President's tour of a semiconductor plant in South Korea. Although the defendant's attendance is required as a rule to ensure his right to defend, the Seoul Central District Court granted Lee's request to not attend as witnesses' testimony can be recorded and the defendant notified, the spokesperson said. Lee is expected to be accompanying U.S. President Joe Biden during his tour of the world's largest semiconductor plant located in the city of Pyeongtaek about 50 km (30 miles) from Seoul, South Korean media have said.

  • Massachusetts finds first U.S. 2022 case of monkeypox

    STORY: "The patient was admitted on the 12th, they were being evaluated for various symptoms. During the course of their admission they were identified as a possible Monkeypox subject, and this was very unusual because the patient had no travel history, no exposure to animals that would be known to be reservoirs ," said Dr. Erica Shenoy."The risk factor here has been men having sex with men, " she said.The state agency said it was working with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and relevant local boards of health to carry out contact tracing, adding that "the case poses no risk to the public, and the individual is hospitalized and in good condition."The Public Health Agency of Canada late on Wednesday issued a statement saying it is aware of the monkeypox cases in Europe and is closely monitoring the current situation, adding no cases have been reported at this time.Monkeypox, which mostly occurs in west and central Africa, is a rare viral infection similar to human smallpox, though milder. It was first recorded in the Democratic Republic of Congo in the 1970s. The number of cases in West Africa has increased in the last decade.Symptoms include fever, headaches and skin rashes starting on the face and spreading to the rest of the body.The Massachusetts agency said the virus does not spread easily between people, but transmission can occur through contact with body fluids, monkeypox sores, items such as bedding or clothing that have been contaminated with fluids or sores, or through respiratory droplets following prolonged face-to-face contact.It said no monkeypox cases had previously been identified in the United States this year. Texas and Maryland each reported a case in 2021 in people with recent travel to Nigeria.The CDC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.A handful of cases of monkeypox have recently been reported or are suspected in the United Kingdom, Portugal and Spain.Earlier on Wednesday, Portuguese authorities said they had identified five cases of the infection and Spain's health services said they were testing 23 potential cases after Britain put Europe on alert for the virus.European health authorities are monitoring any outbreak of the disease since Britain reported its first case on May 7 and has found six more in the country since then.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall After Target-Led Sell-Off; Market Rally Has 90% Chance Of Doing This

    A Target earnings miss on inflation pressures sparked a fierce sell-off Wednesday. Here's what that means for the market rally.

  • Vengeful Madison Cawthorn Vows ‘Dark MAGA’ Takeover

    Callaghan O’Hare/ReutersLess than 48 hours after his shocking defeat in North Carolina’s primary election, Rep. Madison Cawthorn took to Instagram to post a defiant, vengeful, and typo-riddled message promising a “Dark MAGA” comeback.After decrying the establishment-driven campaign to unseat him following a long series of scandals, Cawthorn credited those he called his true allies, specifically naming figures like former President Donald Trump, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), “the great Char

  • Trump washes hands of Perdue in Georgia as his campaign limps into final stretch

    Dark on TV. Trailing badly in polls. Written off by Republican political insiders nationally and in Georgia. Former Sen.

  • Jimmy Fallon Nails Trump's Pennsylvania Problem In 2 Scathing Words

    The late night host mocked the former president's pull for Dr. Mehmet Oz in the state's Republican primary.

  • Rep. Madison Cawthorn's Childish Taunt At Rep. Liz Cheney Comes Back To Haunt Him

    The North Carolina congressman, who lost his primary bid Tuesday, joked about Cheney's removal as chair of the House Republican Conference in 2021.

  • Trump pressed Dr. Oz to declare victory in his Senate race and claimed his GOP opponents are cheating 'with the ballots that they just happened to find'

    Trump's pressure on Dr. Oz comes amid high-profile endorsement flops like Rep. Madison Cawthorn's shocking loss in North Carolina earlier this week.

  • Surveillance Footage Debunks MAGA Clerk’s Voter Fraud Claims

    Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty ImagesA conspiracy-peddling county clerk claimed sinister election malfeasance in her home district. But surveillance footage reveals it was her own staff bumbling with computers.Tina Peters, clerk of Mesa County, Colorado is currently facing 10 charges related to allegations that she and a colleague stole a local man’s identity and used it to break into voting equipment in the clerk’s office. Peters allegedly leaked voting data to conspirac

  • Madison Cawthorn foes who published a damaging nude video launch campaign to 'fire' Lauren Boebert

    The first tweet by @FireBoebert says, "Hi @RepBoebert - Ask @RepCawthorn about us. We look forwarding to getting to know you."

  • Winners and losers from Tuesday’s primaries

    Tuesday was the most dramatic primary night so far this election cycle. High-profile battles were fought in Pennsylvania and North Carolina, while voters in Idaho, Kentucky and Oregon also went to the polls. The night’s marquee contest — the GOP Senate primary in Pennsylvania — has yet to be decided, with TV personality Mehmet Oz…

  • ‘Our Commander Is Leaving With Us’: Putin’s Troops Openly Plot to Ditch ‘Stupid’ War

    ReutersRussian soldiers are apparently so sick of Vladimir Putin’s “stupid” war in Ukraine that they are now openly plotting with their own commanders to go AWOL.The Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate released a recording on Thursday that is said to show precisely that happening, with a soldier heard in a purportedly intercepted phone call detailing the plan.The soldier, identified by Ukrainian intelligence as one of many men “mobilized” by authorities in occupied Donetsk

  • Donald Trump's endorsement clearly isn't what it used to be. Just look at Kari Lake

    This week has shown that Donald Trump may not be able to deliver a win for Kari Lake. But Matt Salmon can.

  • Trump pushes Oz to declare victory in undecided Pennsylvania primary

    The former president's call for Oz to declare victory is an echo of his own effort to steal a victory in Pennsylvania in the 2020 general election from President Joe Biden.

  • Russian ‘security elite’ understands that the war is lost, Bellingcat says

    There is growing understanding among Russian “security elite” that Russia's war against Ukraine has already been lost, Christo Grozev, an investigative journalist of Bellingcat media outlet has said, according to a report by Radio Liberty.

  • How many former Democrats voted in Idaho’s Republican primary? Here’s what numbers say

    According to a key election official, claims that tens of thousands of Democrats ousted Republican Party candidates are just “not the case.”

  • Viral and SNL -Parodied Trump Election Witness Disqualified from Michigan GOP Primary

    Melissa Carone's candidacy was rejected by election officials who allege she made false statements on an affidavit that indicated that she didn't have unpaid fines

  • 'The View' Host Sunny Hostin Checks Sara Haines' Opinion On The Electoral College On 'The View': 'It's Based In Slavery'

    The Electoral College has come up for debate on The View the hosts debated its purpose, with one saying it is based in slavery.

  • ‘I Never Ran Over Anyone With a Car and I Never Hit Anyone in the Head With a Frying Pan,’ Says Actual GOP Primary Winner

    Sandy Smith says she went to Washington on Jan. 6. That's somehow nowhere near her biggest controversy