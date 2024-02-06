Cost of living: Last round of low-income payments due

Many low-income households in Northern Ireland will receive £299 from the government from Tuesday to help with the cost of living.

The payment is part of a £37bn UK-wide cost-of-living support package.

Payments will be made between 6 February and 22 February for people who receive certain means-tested benefits.

The latest payment is the last for 2023-24 after the first instalment of £301 arrived in bank accounts last spring.

There are also other payments to help with the cost of living.

Am I able to get cost-of-living payments?

About eight million benefit claimants qualify for the payouts across the UK.

You may be entitled to up to three cost-of-living payments of £301, £300 and £299 if you get any of the following benefits or tax credits:

Income-based Jobseeker's Allowance

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance

Income Support

Pension Credit

Universal Credit

Child Tax Credit

Working Tax Credit

How do I receive my payments?

You do not need to apply to receive the payments. If you are eligible, you will be paid in the same way you receive normal benefit payments.

The additional cost of living payments are not taxable and will not affect benefits or tax credits.

What other help is available?

In addition to the low-income payments, a £150 disability payment was paid to those eligible in the summer.

A £300 payment for people on tax credits but no other low income benefits is also due in November and, if you were born before 25 September 1957, you will be entitled to a £300 winter fuel payment.

Households using home heating oil last year received a one-off payment of £100 to help with rising energy costs.

This was delivered as a top-up to the £400 Energy Bills Support payment which went to all UK households.