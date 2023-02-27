Cost of living: Neighbours share potato-cooking duties to cut costs

Jess Warren - BBC News
·1 min read

Neighbours in north-east London are cooking food for the street in one oven once a week to reduce energy usage.

Potato Mondays was launched by Adam Walters, who lives in Walthamstow, in a bid to cut down on emissions and build a sense of community.

Instead of firing up multiple ovens, those joining in alternate cooking jacket potatoes for everyone else, with the weekly chef then delivering them.

Mr Walters said he wanted to inspire others to start their own schemes.

Potato Mondays began when Mr Walters created a Facebook page and a WhatsApp group called CULE Zone (Community Ultra Low Emissions Zone).

The forums were a place for people to post practical ideas for collectively reducing carbon emissions at a local level.

The plan to share an oven came from the group, with a focus on potatoes because they are easy to prepare and can be used as a base for a range of toppings.

Neighbours in Lloyds Park who are taking part in the initiative are not only enjoying the financial and environmental benefits, but also a scheme that brings them together, according to Mr Walters.

"It's such a simple idea but it works as a quantifiable way to reduce our neighbourhood's carbon emissions," he said.

"It's so easy to set up and I'd love to see more communities start their own schemes.

"We are saving on our energy bills, reducing carbon emissions and fostering a sense of community — what's not to like?"

Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk

