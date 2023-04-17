Cost of living: Pet owner would 'rather starve' to feed cats

A pet owner says she chooses to feed her cats instead of herself as the cost of living crisis continues.

Miari Workman, 50, said she would rather "starve" than give her cats away.

The price of pet care has risen by more than 12% in the last year on top of bills and the 18.2% rise in food costs.

An animal welfare charity has urged people in need to use their pet food bank.

The cost of living crisis has seen more pets being given up as families struggle to afford the cost of food and medication.

But Ms Workman, from Cardiff, said her two children and five cats are the most important things in her life.

Although she sometimes "really struggles with money", she says she would "rather starve than give [her] cats away".

Ms Workman, who is unemployed, said she has been "helped tremendously" by a pet food bank at times when she's had to skip meals to ensure her family and pets were fed.

"Sometimes, I'll feed my daughter and go without and make sure I've got food for the cats," she said.

The price of pet care - including pet food - has risen by 12.6% in the last year, according to latest consumer price inflation (CPI) figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

There has been a sharp increase in the costs of keeping pets

"I got these animals because I wanted them. It's not their fault that I can't afford stuff. So why should they suffer?" she added.

Before Christmas, and the usual financial strain of the festive period, she found she needed help.

"My money was running out and I had to get presents for everybody and food.

"I was concerned that my cats would need food over Christmas as well," she said.

Ms Workman said of her cats: "They bring laughter, and they bring joy and love. They're my family."

A friend told her about Blue Cross, an animal welfare charity that runs a food bank in Newport.

She was given food for the cats, vital support which she has continued to receive since.

Georgie Riley says there are between 40 and 50 pets waiting to be rehomed

Centre manager, Georgie Riley, 34, said she and her staff had noticed more people were using their pet food bank.

She added there were between 40 and 50 pets currently waiting to be taken in by the centre or fostered.

Many of those families who are looking to have their pets rehomed are doing so for financial reasons, according to the charity.

"A lot of the time, people are working and they've just fallen on hard times and they're finding it difficult to afford pet food," she said.

"Our concerns are that people are not being able to feed themselves or going without other things because they're trying to feed their pets.

"Often people will come to us for help with re-homing because they've reached a breaking point."

The charity is looking for more foster carers for the animals.

Gemma Gregg has fostered over 80 different pets herself, including dogs, cats, guinea pigs and rabbits

Those who foster are given the food and equipment needed to care for fostered pets while the charity also takes care of any vet bills.

Animal welfare assistant at Blue Cross, Gemma Gregg, 25, said since January the team have helped to rehome 120 pets, with 25 more in the process of being rehomed.

"It's so rewarding. It's so lovely to see them get the right care they need when they maybe haven't had that situation before."

Ms Gregg adopted Loca, a nine-year-old Jack Russel Terrier cross after she needed rehoming

The RSPCA said the cost of living crisis is "the single biggest challenge for animal welfare right now".

"In March alone, we received 1,517 reports about abandonments - up from 1,429 for the same month last year; a rise of 6%," it said.

"We will keep doing everything we can to keep pets in loving homes, and support owners.

"We've committed £1.5million of extra funding to crisis measures; launched a new cost of living hub to help outline and signpost the help available, while RSPCA branches across Wales are also working with food banks in a bid to help those struggling to afford pet food."