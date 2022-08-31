Cost of living puts the crunch on pet owners, says RSPCA

Puppies at the new RSPCA clinic in Stowmarket

The "soaring demand" for help with vet fees due to the cost of living increase has resulted in the RSPCA opening a new clinic to help struggling pet owners.

The charity has opened a facility in Stowmarket, Suffolk, after seeing so many owners requesting help at its other clinic near Ipswich.

Its Ipswich Welfare Clinic, which opened in 1962, treats between 170 and 190 animals each month.

The new site can only be attended by booking an appointment.

The RSPCA Stowmarket clinic is based within the Cedarwood Vets surgery and was opened by the charity's Suffolk Central Branch "due to soaring demand at its welfare clinic in Ipswich", a spokeswoman said.

It is intended to "support those on low incomes or in receipt of benefits with veterinary care, with the aim of helping struggling families take care of their pets".

The new clinic is intended to help owners struggling with the costs of looking after their pets

The Ipswich clinic manager, Rebecca Moll, said: "We're treating around 170-190 animals a month and we ask owners to make a donation to contribute towards the consultation and medication fees, but it's noticeable that less people have the funds to pay this.

"The lockdown pet boom really hasn't helped. Unfortunately many people just don't realise how expensive pets can be, especially if they've come from poor breeders and are suffering with inherent breed problems like back issues or breathing complications."

The new welfare clinic at Cedarwood will operate every Wednesday, by appointment-only.

