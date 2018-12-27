The Cost of Living Is Quickly Rising in These 20 US Cities, Study Finds

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Cost of Living Is Quickly Rising in These 20 US Cities

Living in a city can be expensive, with everything from rent to the average grocery bill eating up your savings and possibly preventing you from saving up for that first down payment. And, if that weren’t enough, those costs are going up faster in some cities.

In its latest study, GOBankingRates examined the cost of living in 50 major U.S. cities and found which ones experienced the biggest jumps in the cost of living from 2017 to 2018.

The study looked at the amount needed to pay for necessities such as food, rent, utilities, transportation and healthcare, as well as the amount one should budget toward savings and discretionary spending. These costs were then consolidated into a “live comfortably” income to determine the places in America that are getting more expensive.

20. Houston

Increase in Cost to Live Comfortably: $13,182.28

Percentage Increase in Cost to Live Comfortably: 23.45 percent

Houston is the fourth-largest city in America and one of the places where it’s hard to buy a home, according to a previous study. The $69,405 annual income needed to live comfortably places the city in the middle of the pack, but that amount is up 23.45 percent compared to last year. So, Houston residents might be finding that their dollar isn’t stretching as far in 2018.

19. Detroit

Increase in Cost to Live Comfortably: $9,938.88

Percentage Increase in Cost to Live Comfortably: 23.57 percent

Of the cities in this study, Detroit actually had a lower increase from last year in whole-dollar amounts than many other major cities. And, it’s one of the cheapest cities for renters. However, the percentage increase still lands it among the 20 cities where costs are increasing the most.

18. Phoenix

Increase in Cost to Live Comfortably: $12,603.84

Percentage Increase to Cost to Live Comfortably: 23.69 percent

The cost of healthcare in Arizona is much higher than the rest of the country, with the average annual costs exceeding $6,000. That said, the fourth-lowest annual grocery costs mean that, although costs are rising rapidly, the $65,000 a year or so you’ll need to live comfortably in Phoenix isn’t excessive for a big city.

17. Indianapolis

Increase in Cost to Live Comfortably: $11,298.72

Percentage Increase in Cost to Live Comfortably: 23.97 percent

The Crossroads of America is also home to one of the cities where costs are rising the fastest, with a comfortable lifestyle costing an additional $11,000-plus in 2018.

16. Denver

Increase in Cost to Live Comfortably: $15,000.56

Percentage Increase in Cost to Live Comfortably: 23.98 percent

Denver’s cost for a comfortable lifestyle jumped just over $15,000 in 2018, the sixth-largest year-over-year increase among all of the cities in the study. Fortunately, for residents of the Mile High City, Denver is one of the cities where incomes are rising the fastest.

15. El Paso, Texas

Increase in Cost to Live Comfortably: $9,756.80

Percentage Increase in Cost to Live Comfortably: 24.15 percent

El Paso is among the 20 cities where costs are rising the fastest, but it also boasts the lowest cost to live comfortably at just over $50,000 a year. Still, the increase makes El Paso one of the cities where retirees are struggling to get buy.

14. Anaheim, Calif.

Increase in Cost to Live Comfortably: $17,478.04

Percentage Increase in Cost to Live Comfortably: 25.24 percent

Anaheim might be home to Disneyland, but anyone living there might not want to label it “the happiest place on Earth.” That’s because the $86,721 annual income needed to live comfortably ranked as the No. 10 highest amount in this study. The cost is due, in part, to the high average rent and the annual cost of transportation, each of which placed among the 10-highest in the study.

13. Jacksonville, Fla.

Increase in Cost to Live Comfortably: $13,356.40

Percentage Increase in Cost to Live Comfortably: 25.72 percent

Jacksonville might be in the middle of the pack in terms of income needed to live comfortably, but the year-over-year increase is among the highest in any of the cities in this study.

12. Albuquerque, N.M.

Increase in Cost to Live Comfortably: $10,939.04

Percentage Increase in Cost to Live Comfortably: 25.77 percent