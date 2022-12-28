Cost of Living: Upcycling experts see increased uptake

More people are adopting a 'make do and mend' mindset upcycling experts have said.

Repair Café Wales believes the cost of living crisis has made people make the most of what they already have, or upcycle and recycle pre-owned items.

Throwaway culture has been the norm since World War Two - but that tide seems to be turning, as people avoid unnecessary purchases.

One upcycler said they refitted a friend's kitchen using upcycled materials costing £300.

An attitude shift

Repair Café Wales is a not-for-profit organisation that supports communities to run events fixing household items for free.

Director Phoebe Brown said: "People can learn to fix them for themselves, and also be taught how to look after their items better.

"We have all lost touch with how to care for our items."

More than 80 groups have been set up across Wales.

Thanks to a spike in interest during and since the Covid pandemic, organisers hope to hit the 100 mark by the end of 2023.

"There are lots of different reasons why somebody might come to a session," said Phoebe.

"We are seeing more people asking if they can come and get something fixed because they can't afford to buy something new.

"We know that this is a really big motivator for people."

She added: "It's not a drop off and collect model.

"You're encouraged to sit down with your fixer, and it really helps people to see that process and feel more confident with having a go themselves next time."

The cafes have a 60% to 70% success rate in fixing items brought to them.

Phoebe said: "It's about people thinking of repair as an initial response.

"It's a shame that the reason for that will be people financially struggling.

"But the silver lining is that we are reassessing our relationships with our stuff, because we have to.

"Hopefully that is a behaviour change that will continue on the other side of this crisis."

'Anyone can do it'

One primary school teacher from west Wales turned her passion for giving old items new life into a side hustle.

Eleri Jones, from Ffostrasol, Ceredigion, now shares content with over 8,000 Instagram followers.

It all started in early 2018, when she bought her first house.

The 30-year-old said: "Instead of buying all matching furniture I just bought higgledy-piggledy bits and painted them to match."

When Covid lockdowns hit, Eleri - who says she has always been creative - found herself with time to expand her projects and it "just blew up".

She said: "One of my best friends has just bought a house at one of the worst times.

"Instead of spending £10,000 on a brand new kitchen she has spent £300 on materials and I have done it."

Eleri has grown an online community of keen upcyclers, ready to learn from her expertise.

"I have definitely noticed in the past few months, more messages coming through of people wanting to do things themselves," she said.

"The way things are going now, people are trying to be a little bit greener and not waste things."

Her advice to anyone looking to upcycle is: "You have got nothing to lose,"

"Start small. Don't start by painting your wardrobe - maybe do your bedside table first!

"Confidence will grow and with that will come better technique. If I can do it, anyone can."

'More resourceful'

NuLife Furniture, a community upcycling project in Cardiff, has been "inundated" with requests for cost-cutting items.

The project started in 2014 as part of Cadwyn Housing Association, and aims to source affordable furniture for residents.

It also has a shop of upcycled goods in Cardiff Bay, which is open to the public.

Project manager, Alessa Hill, said: "If we had 100 air fryers and slow cookers, they would go! We can't replenish quickly enough, so there is a real change in the types of items [requested].

"People have got less money so they are not going to buy something on a three-year credit, and will instead come and see what we already have.

"We are always busy. No one seems to go out of here empty handed!"

With costs soaring, the team is keen to increase its workshop sessions, so people can learn new skills.

Workshops so far have included upcycling chairs and lampshades.

Alessa said: "If we run a workshop and someone has got an interest and they go away with an end product, that is massive for their confidence."

Wales is currently ranked third in the world for recycling, and the Welsh government plans to reach zero waste by 2050.

Alessa added: "It's like at the end of the month when you are waiting to get paid and so you're looking at the back of your kitchen cupboards and getting more creative!

"People are becoming more resourceful.

"We are seeing a lot more of the traditional skills coming back and so there are real positives to be had."