Cost of living: New Zealand inflation tops three-decade high

·2 min read
A pedestrian wearing a face mask walks past a storefront in Auckland, New Zealand.
A pedestrian wearing a face mask walks past a storefront in Auckland, New Zealand.

New Zealand's annual inflation rate topped a three-decade high at the end of last year, official figures show.

The consumers price index (CPI) rose by 5.9% for the last three months of 2021, the fastest rate since mid-1990.

That was higher than expected and makes it almost certain that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will take further steps to curb rising living costs.

In October, New Zealand became one of the first developed economies to raise rates since the start of the pandemic.

"New Zealand is not alone, with many other OECD [Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development] countries experiencing higher inflation than in recent decades," Aaron Beck from Stats NZ said.

Prices for construction and rentals for housing jumped, while petrol prices also increased by 30% in the year to the last quarter of 2021, Stats NZ said.

The RBNZ has raised rates twice at its last two meetings and signalled that it is ready to take further action to tackle inflation and soaring property prices.

Policy makers are scheduled to make their next interest rate decision on 23 February.

It comes as the central banks of major economies around the world are taking steps to clamp down on the rising cost of living.

On Wednesday, the US central bank said it was poised to raise interest rates as it unwinds the support it has provided the world's largest economy since the start of the pandemic.

The Federal Reserve, like its counterparts in around the world, is under pressure to rein in inflation after figures showed that prices in the US had risen at the fastest rate in almost 40 years.

In December, the Bank of England raised interest rates for the first time in more than three years and is expected to do so again in February.

You may also be interested in:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. economy likely regained steam in Q4, 2021 growth seen best in 37 years

    U.S. economic growth likely accelerated in the fourth quarter as businesses replenished depleted inventories to meet strong demand for goods, helping the nation to log its best performance in nearly four decades in 2021. Growth last year was fueled by massive fiscal stimulus as well as very low interest rates. The momentum, however, appears to have faded by December amid an onslaught of COVID-19 infections, fueled by the Omicron variant, which contributed to undercutting spending as well as disrupting activity at factories and services businesses.

  • Powell says Fed likely to hike rates in March

    "The economy no longer needs sustained high levels of monetary policy support." Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that the U.S. central bank is likely to raise interest rates in March, and warned that inflation remains high and that supply chain issues are bigger and longer-lasting than previously thought. "I would say that the committee is of a mind to raise the federal funds rate at the March meeting, assuming that conditions are appropriate for doing so. We have our eyes on the risks, particularly around the world. But we do expect some softening in the economy from Omicron, but we think that that should be temporary and we think that the economy should, the underlying strength of the economy should, you know, should show through fairly quickly after that." Powell's comments following the end of a two-day policy meeting pushed stocks into negative territory by Wednesday's close. Powell also reaffirmed plans to end the Fed's bond purchases in March before launching what he called a "substantial" reduction in its nearly $9 trillion balance sheet. "The economy is much stronger and inflation is much higher. So I think that leads you to, and I have said this, being willing to move sooner than we did than the last time and also perhaps faster." The combined moves will complete the Fed's pivot away from the loose monetary policy that has defined the coronavirus pandemic era and toward a more urgent fight against inflation. Investors expect another three rate hikes this year after the March liftoff from the current near-zero level.

  • Record Commodity Prices Bolster Case for Fed’s Hawkish Tilt

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodity prices soared to an all-time high, underscoring the inflation concerns that prompted Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to open the door to faster rate hikes to cool the hottest price rises in almost 40 years.Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Ligh

  • Dow slips from positive territory, U.S. stocks end lower in volatile trade as Fed kicks off policy meeting

    U.S. stocks close lower Tuesday, after a wild day of trading Monday that saw a 1,200-point swing by the Dow.

  • Fed holds rates at near zero, tees up interest rate increase to quell inflation

    The central bank, which has held short-term interest rates at near-zero since March 2020, is not anticipated to raise interest rates at the conclusion of Wednesday's meeting.

  • Thankfully, the Fed has decided to stop digging, but it has a lot of work to do before it gets us out of hole we’re in

    NEW HAVEN, Conn. (Project Syndicate)—The Federal Reserve has turned on a dime, an uncharacteristic about-face for an institution long noted for slow and deliberate shifts in monetary policy. While the Fed’s recent messaging (it hasn’t really done anything yet) is not as creative as I had hoped, at least it has recognized that it has a serious problem. Like the Fed I worked at in the early 1970s under Arthur Burns, today’s policy makers once again misdiagnosed the initial outbreak.

  • Fed Keeps Interest Rates at Zero, Says Hike Appropriate ‘Soon’

    Crypto traders are monitoring the Federal Reserve decision because the FOMC decisions have been affecting bitcoin prices.

  • From BlackRock to Vanguard, Managers Move Before Fed Acts

    (Bloomberg) -- While the financial world waits for the Federal Reserve’s announcement on monetary policy Wednesday afternoon in Washington, some of the biggest bond-fund managers have already made their moves.Most Read from BloombergA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CyclonePowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapScientists Identify Factors That Appear Linked to Long CovidAstronomers Spot Neve

  • Powell says Fed ‘of a mind’ to raise interest rates in March to fight high inflation

    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday said the central bank "is of a mind" to raise interest rates in March as part of an effort to combat the highest inflation in decades.

  • Federal Reserve signals rate increases imminent

    The Federal Reserve is on track to raise its main target interest rate in mid-March, as Chair Jerome Powell pledged to be "humble and nimble" in adapting policy to a fast-changing economy.Why it matters: Fed leaders are looking to choke off inflation by raising interest rates in the near future, but keeping its options open for how fast and far the effort will go.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: The policy-setti

  • Canadian dollar weakens as BoC foregoes rate hike

    The Canadian dollar fell against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as the Bank of Canada surprised some investors by leaving interest rates on hold, offsetting support for the currency from higher oil prices. The Bank of Canada will soon start hiking interest rates from record lows to combat inflation, Governor Tiff Macklem said, after the central bank left its policy rate at a record low of 0.25%. "The disappointment from the Bank of Canada will quickly fade while the tailwind from oil is significantly growing," said Adam Button, chief currency analyst at ForexLive.

  • Fed Plans Rate Liftoff for March, and Then Significant Balance-Sheet Shrinkage

    The central bank intends to begin outlining plans to reduce its $9 trillion securities holdings after rate increases have started.

  • Biden's Fed nominees draw fire from a Republican senator

    Signaling U.S. President Joe Biden's picks for the Federal Reserve may face a tough confirmation process in the closely divided Senate, Republican Senator Pat Toomey on Tuesday raised questions over whether they fairly represent the nation. "I write to express my concerns with the significant lack of diversity in geography and professional experience in your recent slate of nominees to serve on the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System," Toomey, the top Republican on the Senate Banking Committee, told Biden in a letter made public by Toomey's office. Biden late last year renominated Fed Chair Jerome Powell and picked current Governor Lael Brainard to be Fed vice chair.

  • Federal Reserve Signals Intentions to Raise Interest Rates in March

    To temper elevated inflation, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank intends to raise short-term interest rates in mid-March. Photo: Federal Reserve

  • Powell’s Legacy Is at Stake in Fed Pivot to Beat Back Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapStocks Slide as Fed, Russia Keep Traders on Edge: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidThis Red-Hot Housing Market Is Betting Interest Rates Will Never RiseBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateJerome Powell’s first four years as Federal Reserve chair

  • Gold Wipes Out 2022 Gain as Yields Rise on Powell Rate Comments

    (Bloomberg) -- Spot gold extended losses, wiping out its 2022 gains after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell underscored the central bank’s aggressive stance on raising interest rates to combat inflation. Most Read from BloombergA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CyclonePowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapScientists Identify Factors That Appear Linked to Long CovidAstronomers Spot Never-B

  • IMF lowers expectations for global growth as US, China downshift

    The emergence of new COVID-19 variants and rising inflation have thrust the global economy into a “weaker position than previously expected,” the International Monetary Fund said Tuesday.

  • Inflation Shocks Rip Through Markets Before Key Fed Meeting

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapStocks Slump Anew as Fed, Russia Stoke Volatility: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateHong Kong Billionaire Loses Half Her Fortune on China ProbeGlobal traders already on tenterhooks over this week’s key Federal

  • Crypto investors ‘should always be paying attention’ to the Fed: CoinDesk editor

    Nikhilesh De, CoinDesk managing editor for global policy & regulation, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss what today's Fed policy decision means for the crypto market and the outlook for a central bank digital currency.

  • Fed likely to hike rates in March as Powell vows sustained inflation fight

    The Federal Reserve on Wednesday said it is likely to hike interest rates in March and reaffirmed plans to end its bond purchases that month in what U.S. central bank chief Jerome Powell pledged will be a sustained battle to tame inflation. "The committee is of a mind to raise the federal funds rate at the March meeting assuming that the conditions are appropriate for doing so," Powell said in a news conference, pinning down a policy statement from the central bank's Federal Open Market Committee that only said rates would rise "soon." Subsequent interest rate increases and an eventual reduction in the Fed's asset holdings would follow as needed, Powell said, while officials monitor how quickly inflation falls from current multi-decade highs back to the central bank's 2% target.