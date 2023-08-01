Cost of rural crime in NI rises to £2.5m, says NFU Mutual

Tractor in field

The cost of rural crime in Northern Ireland increased to £2.5m last year, according to the rural insurer National Farmers Union (NFU) Mutual.

That represented an increase of 51% from 2021, it added.

Police statistics show 190 agricultural crimes were recorded from 1 July 2021 to 30 June 2022.

Rural crime includes theft of vehicles, livestock, fuel, dogs attacking farm animals, fly-tipping and illegal waste dumping.

It comes after police said there had been a "significant increase" in GPS thefts on farms since June.

Sheelagh Wynne from NFU Mutual said the rise in cost was not surprising because some of the equipment that farmers use was expensive and high tech.

"More and more farmers in Northern Ireland use GPS equipment to help guide tractors and combine harvesters. This sophisticated equipment can cost £10,000 and a large number of GPS machines have been stolen in the last month alone," she said.

She said that farms in Northern Ireland were smaller than in the rest of the UK and when family farms invest in machinery they should be investing in securing it.

However she said this may not always be the case.

William Irvine, the deputy president of the Ulster Farmers' Union, said rural theft was an assault on a farmer's privacy.

"In most cases farms are also people's homes and it's a major blow to a farmer's confidence," he said.

"In years gone by rural crime tended to be fairly opportunistic but now big pieces of kit are stolen to order and some of the people involved are more organised and harder to deal with."

Mr Irvine said animal theft was still an issue but it was clear that criminals were more interested in taking machinery and technology.