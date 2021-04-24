Sadiq Khan under fire as cost of plan to move City Hall soars

Sadiq Khan will move City Hall from the South Bank to the east of the capital - Facundo Arrizabalaga/Shutterstock

The cost of Sadiq Khan's plan to move City Hall to an east London exhibition centre increased by 70 per cent in just eight months, raising questions about the financial management of the project.

The move will now require a one-off payment of £13.6 million. In July, the capital's Mayor told London Assembly members that the cost would be £8 million. It is a higher percentage increase than that seen in the Crossrail budget.

Mr Khan has faced criticism from a cross-party group of London Assembly members, including the Conservatives and Liberal Democrats, for a lack of transparency over the plan's finances.

Shaun Bailey, the Conservative candidate for Mayor of London, accused Mr Khan of "trying to hide the ever-increasing costs", adding that "in the space of a few months, Khan has managed to increase the cost by over £5 million, and the move hasn't even started yet. There are serious questions to answer here".

Caroline Pidgeon, the only Liberal Democrat assembly member, expressed similar dismay in a combative meeting with Mr Khan's advisers.

She said: "We were previously told that you were absolutely confident in your estimates for the move costs and these were set to be about £8 million. The wording was that they were 'robust'. You were very confident about them."

Despite the inflating initial costs, Mr Khan insisted the move will save money in the long run, pointing to the fact that the Greater London Authority would no longer have to pay rent on City Hall on the South Bank as the new building, called The Crystal and in the Royal Docks, is publicly owned.

The City Hall building on London's South Bank was designed to be environmentally friendly - Alamy Stock Photo

City Hall claims the move will save £61 million over the next five years, which would help Mr Khan fill a £500 million black hole in the Greater London Authority's budget. But his team could not confirm that the initial cost would not see another increase.

The calculations involved in the savings plan have also been questioned by the Mayor's opposition. Susan Hall, the leader of the GLA Conservatives, previously expressed frustration that the figures "just do not add up", adding: "All the Assembly members that are looking at these are saying that we are comparing apples and pears… which is very worrying."

Planning permission for the move to The Crystal was granted by Newham Council last year. The exhibition centre, which has in the past produced millions in rental income for the GLA, will be renovated to include a chamber for the London Assembly and extra security for the Mayor.

The public consultation for the move met a mixed reaction from local residents. One said that moving from the current City Hall to The Crystal was the equivalent of "selling a Rolls Royce to buy a Mercedes and then claiming to be frugal". Other residents complained that public space could be lost to security fences.

A spokesman for Mr Khan said: "The bold decision to move City Hall to The Crystal was made with London's taxpayers in mind and in direct response to the Government's chronic underfunding of key frontline services.

"The move from London Bridge to Royal Docks remains on track and on budget and is expected to deliver even more substantial savings than anticipated – £61 million in the first five years."

City Hall, which opened in 2002, was designed by the architect Norman Foster to be environmentally friendly. Solar panels were installed in 2007, and its spherical shape gives it a surface area around 25 percent smaller than it would be if it were cube-shaped, resulting in less heat escaping.

Ken Livingstone, the Mayor from 2000 to 2008, described the building as a "glass testicle". Boris Johnson, his successor, called it "the glass gonad".

A survey conducted this week for ITV by Savanta ComRes suggested that the popularity gap between Mr Khan and Mr Bailey was narrowing. Forty-one per cent of survey responders said they would prefer Mr Khan as Mayor, with 28 percent choosing Mr Bailey.