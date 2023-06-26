Cost to send migrant to Rwanda £63,000 more than keeping in UK

A small boat crosses the Channel in July 2021

It would cost £63,000 more to send a migrant to Rwanda or another "safe country" than to keep them in the UK, the government has said.

An economic impact assessment of the Illegal Migration Bill, which is going through Parliament, found a gross cost of £169,000 to relocate an individual.

But there would be cost savings of around £106,000 because they would no longer require housing support.

The government said the policy would also have a deterrent impact.

The Home Office assessment said no cost would be incurred if an individual was deterred from entering the UK illegally.

It said the potential savings were "highly uncertain" but gave an estimated figure of between £106,000 and £165,000 per individual.

The bill aims to stop people crossing the Channel in small boats by preventing anyone arriving in the UK illegally from claiming asylum.

Instead they would be detained and removed, either to Rwanda or another "safe country".

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said: "Our impact assessment shows that doing nothing is not an option.

"We cannot allow a system to continue which incentivises people to risk their lives and pay people smugglers to come to this country illegally, while placing an unacceptable strain on the UK taxpayer."