The cost of 'Streetscapes,' a Kennedy visit, Almond case back in court: Our Top 5 stories

This week we also took a trip into The Herald News' Archives, with a look back at the day Rose Kennedy came to Fall River.

And this week, in the latest real estate report, we took a look at just how much it could cost you if you want to build on developable land in Fall River.

In case you missed it, these were the Top 5 stories this past week, according to Herald News readers:

'Streetscapes' still a problem?

In order to cover alleged cost overruns in the "Streetscapes" project over on Purchase Street, Fall River could have to pay up almost $600,000 more, if a proposed settlement agreement with the contractor, I.W. Harding Construction Company, is approved by the City Council. The streetscapes were signature projects of former mayor Jasiel Correia II, and the source of one of the most heated rifts between Correia's administration and the City Council.

Tequila Lime Cantina is one of the businesses located on Purchase Street where a 2018 completed streetscape project could cost an additional $600,000 if a settlement agreement is approved.

Herald News Reporter Jo C. Goode has the story, here.

Durfee student arrested off campus

One of the police vehicles part in front of Durfee High School on Thursday.

On Wednesday evening, the Fall River Police Department said, officers responded to reports of an attempted car break-in and found a teenage boy trying to access a car belonging to another Durfee student, allegedly to retrieve a bag he had left there during the day that contained a handgun.

Story continues

“There is no indication thus far that the firearm was brought inside of the school. The Mayor’s Office and Fall River Public Schools Department are actively working with the police department to ensure that all students, faculty, and staff are safe,” the department said.

The boy is facing gun-related charges.

From the Archives

A popular photo feature made the top stories this past week, as Herald News Photo Editor Colin Furze took readers on another trip through The Herald News' archives, with a look back at the day Rose Kennedy came to Fall River. Plus, a whole lot more pictures from the Fall River of yesteryear.

Take a look here at the latest From the Archives.

Photo by Norm Fontaine 1962

Fall River couple indicted a second time

The Fall River couple accused of starving to death the man’s 14-year-old autistic son, David Almond, and severely abusing one of his brothers, were back in Bristol County Superior Court this past week. In separate hearings before Superior Court Judge Sharon Donatelle, John Almond and Jacyln Marie Coleman each pleaded not guilty on a second indictment that includes two charges each for reckless endangerment of a child and possessing a Class A substance.

John Almond in Bristol County Superior Court in Fall River Monday.

The pair were previously indicted for the murder of David Almond in March and have been held without bail since their arrest.

Real estate report: Want to build a new home in Fall River?

It may seem like all the land in Fall River is already either built upon, reserved or public property, but there are spots where developable land still exists and new construction can take place. One such sale took place the week of Oct. 25-29, according to The Warren Group.

We've got that development, plus the top home sale, as well as the rest of this week's real estate report.

Real estate report: Want to build a new home in Fall River? Check out this price tag

